Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Market Is Sniffing JPMorgan's Growing Dominance But There Is Still Value Here

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.07K Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan Chase's recent acquisition of First Republic is performing better than expected, contributing to a positive outlook for its Net Interest Income.
  • The bank is experiencing strong growth in consumer credit card loans but expects more restrained performance on the wholesale side.
  • JPMorgan's asset and wealth management division is a lucrative sector, with consistent performance and a focus on technology investments for a competitive advantage.

Businessmen investor think before buying stock market investment using smartphone to analyze trading data. investor analysis with stock exchange graph on screen. Financial stock market.

champpixs

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) recently presented at the Goldman Sachs conference. There were two important takeaways from the conference. Firstly, Net Interest Income is expected to be a positive tailwind for the bank as the First Republic transaction has performed

This article was written by

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.07K Followers
Investing since the dot com crash. Searching for a little wisdom every day. I enjoy uncovering quality dividend ideas for my retirement portfolio. With my play money, I enjoy hunting for commodity multi-baggers. Gold and silver bull.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

w
wwjetset
Yesterday, 11:41 PM
Comments (25)
How long does Jamie Diamond stay on board? Does it matter?
Paper_stax profile picture
Paper_stax
Today, 1:05 AM
Comments (1.71K)
@wwjetset hopefully he won't leave before the shares hit $250
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JPM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JPM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.