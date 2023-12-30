Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NextEra Energy: Blue Chip At Attractive Valuation

Dec. 30, 2023 11:30 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) StockNEP1 Comment
Nathanael Kisler profile picture
Nathanael Kisler
34 Followers

Summary

  • NextEra Energy has experienced a volatile year, with a 30% decrease in stock price, presenting a buying opportunity for 2024.
  • Despite negative market sentiment and a misunderstanding of its subsidiary's impact, NextEra Energy remains financially strong and undervalued.
  • Modeling NextEra Energy value reveals 40% expected appreciation across 2024.

Wind, sun and water energy.

pidjoe

Thesis:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) has had a surprisingly volatile 2023 for a blue-chip utility stock and is currently down 30% across the last year. This extreme weakness represents an opportunity to be greedy and accumulate shares for a promising

This article was written by

Nathanael Kisler profile picture
Nathanael Kisler
34 Followers
Long-term investor in high-quality common shares that seem likely to outpace the market on the basis of growth or value. Financial education at Suny Geneseo, a AACSB accredited university. Personal investing history includes investments in value plays that outpaced the market for 2022. Investment inspiration and model after high-quality investors such as Buffet and Munger.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

wam350 profile picture
wam350
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (1.69K)
Enjoyed the article. Currently building a full position in NEE so plan to add a lot this year and next
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NEE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.