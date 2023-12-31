Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ServiceNow: Commercially Interesting, But Dangerous Pitch At 15x EV/Sales

Dec. 31, 2023 1:28 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Stock
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.25K Followers

Summary

  • ServiceNow has seen strong growth in the past, and the company is poised for more growth upside, as the NOW platform could play a crucial role in driving digital transformation.
  • ServiceNow has a large market whitespace and potential for growth with a total addressable market estimated at $220 billion, offering a backdrop for a 21% CAGR through 2028.
  • Moreover, I believe that ServiceNow is positioned advantageously to experience near-term tailwinds from the evolutionary cycle of generative AI.
  • That said, however, it is impossible for me to justify an investment at 15x EV/Sales.
  • Valuation concerns are compounded by the company's sales-intensive business model, with costs for SG&A consuming close to 60% of the company's gross profit.

ServiceNow headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) presents itself as an interesting investment pitch from growth and a broader commercial momentum perspective: After having expanded topline at a ~100% CAGR from 2013 through 2022, ServiceNow may still have attractive growth whitespace ahead, as the company

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.25K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.