Week In Review: $1.7B Collaboration Between Elpiscience And Astellas Is Final 2023 Deal

Dec. 31, 2023 1:55 AM ETALPMF, GRCL, AZN, LIAN, IVBIY, ALPMY, AZNCF, IVBXF
ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.13K Followers

Summary

  • Elpiscience Biopharma forms a $1.7 billion collaboration with Astellas Pharma to develop a bispecific macrophage engager.
  • AstraZeneca acquires Gracell Biotech in a deal worth up to $1.2 billion, including a clinical stage CAR-T therapy.
  • Jinan Qilu Pharma in-licenses PCSK9-targeting antisense oligonucleotide from Suzhou Ribo Life Science in a deal worth $100 million.

Fingerprint Identification Security Scanning

hh5800/iStock via Getty Images

Deals and Financings

Shanghai’s Elpiscience Biopharma has formed a $1.7 billion collaboration with Japan’s Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF, TSE: 4503) to develop a novel bispecific macrophage engager, ES019, along with an unspecified program (see

