Bristol-Myers Squibb's Winning Formula: Dividends, M&A, And Innovation

ALLKA Research
Summary

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb is a well-known blue-chip stock with a dividend yield exceeding 4.6%.
  • Since 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb has acquired pharmaceutical companies worth more than $115 billion, allowing it to expand its drug portfolio and product candidates in late-stage development.
  • From 2022 to 2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb has won 13 regulatory approvals for Opdivo.
  • Sales of Opdivo were about $2.28 billion in the three months ended September 30, up $130 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to its label and geographic expansion.
  • I'm initiating coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb with a "buy" rating.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is an American pharmaceutical company and one of the leaders in the oncology and cardiovascular markets.

Thesis

Since the end of 2022, the company's share price has fallen more than 36% before reaching the strong support level

This article was written by

ALLKA Research
With over two decades of dedicated experience in investment, Allka Research has been a guiding force for individuals seeking lucrative opportunities. Its conservative approach sets it apart, consistently unearthing undervalued assets within the realms of ETFs, commodities, technology, and pharmaceutical companies.Allka Research's journey in the investment landscape is marked by a commitment to delivering substantial returns and strategic insights to its clients. In a world filled with complexities, Allka Research thrives on simplifying investment strategies, ensuring accessibility for both seasoned investors and those just starting.Driven by an unwavering passion for empowering others financially, Allka Research seeks to share its wealth of knowledge through Seeking Alpha. Its mission is to contribute thought-provoking analyses and informed perspectives to the Seeking Alpha community. With a desire to demystify the intricacies of investing, Allka Research aims to inspire confidence in its readers, fostering a community of informed investors who can navigate the markets with intelligence and understanding. Join Allka Research on this exciting journey of discovery and wealth creation as it continues to unravel the secrets of the financial world on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSVT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Article Update Today, 2:56 AM
Dear readers.

I would greatly appreciate your support through subscriptions, which boosts my motivation to consistently deliver high-quality analytics. Feel free to subscribe to my Seeking Alpha account, ALLKA Research, for more insightful content. If you have any questions about the article or would like further clarification, I am more than happy to provide answers.

Also, I want to let you know that my next article will be about AbbVie.

Wishing you a joyous holiday season and a prosperous New Year.
Today, 6:49 AM
Nice article. I bought additional shares @52 and 50 as it was sinking. I believe BMY could have a great 2024 as others see what we see.
Today, 6:48 AM
now they need to add VKTX. Gets them into some additional markets.....
Today, 6:35 AM
Enjoyed reading. Great company, the fundamentals speak for themselves. Once Mr Market realises this, share price will go up significantly.
