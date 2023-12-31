Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Berkshire Hathaway: Do As Buffett Says Not As He Does

Hunting Alpha
Summary

  • An updated calculation of Berkshire's current P/B shows that it is trading in the fair valuation range.
  • Leading manufacturing activity indicators warn of a slowdown, which could adversely impact Berkshire's earnings performance for its operating business.
  • Cash flow conversion has worsened again over the last 2 quarters and the deterioration is not a miniscule amount.
  • Technical analysis of Berkshire relative to the S&P500 also suggests mean-reversion possibilities back down towards the longer-term 15-year trading range, implying negative alpha potential vs the broad market index.
  • I have my eye on the rebounding consumer sentiment indicators as a key risk monitorable. If this translates to earnings surprises in Berkshire's equity investments, it could play spoilsport to my 'Strong Sell' thesis.

Performance Review and Outlook Update

In my last article on Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A), I issued a 'Neutral/Hold' rating as I thought it would broadly track the S&P500; neither beating it nor underperforming it by a

I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months to even a few weeks in some very volatile market conditions. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 6:07 AM
Comments (587)
You bet against Buffet, I’ll choose to ride with him and his investing style! Always appreciate an article that argues against my holdings, keeps me on top of points I may not have considered. Thanks for the article.

Best,
Daniel
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 6:27 AM
Comments (995)
@GreenCollegeGrad Thanks for reading Daniel. All the best for 2024!
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 5:46 AM
Comments (1.92K)
Using Price to Book is a very poor method in valuing Berkshire stock.
It would be fine if they're underlying business remains unchanged however there holding company composition over time is made up of changing amounts of other company stock which is reported as their current market value. As the proportion of their business in stocks gets larger relative to their overall market cap this should push Berkshires Price to Book closer to one as ultimately all of their market cap will be another company stock
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 6:27 AM
Comments (995)
@scottiebumich I think it is still very relevant precisely because Berkshire has a lot of value in other equities and cash. In the version of P/B I have used in the article, I have made adjustments to account for the change in value of major equities they hold.
