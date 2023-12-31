Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bonds Beat Stocks Over Decades

Dec. 31, 2023 3:37 AM ETEDV, BND, TLT, IEF, SGOV, SHY, VGSH, VGIT, TLH, GOVZ, ZROZ, VGLT
EB Investor
EB Investor
2.06K Followers

Summary

  • New data challenges the notion of a guaranteed equity risk premium, showing that stocks and bonds perform about the same over multi-decade periods.
  • The historical record reveals that stocks and bonds have alternated in terms of outperforming each other, debunking the "Stocks for the Long Run" theory.
  • The research suggests that investors may not be adequately compensated for the risk they take when investing in stocks over long periods.

Bond market screen with rising yields and interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

The Equity Risk Premium: Fact or Fiction?

The question of the equity risk premium (ERP) has remained a puzzle for many years. Academics have sought to explain the extent of the premium in the ERP in the 20th century record using

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

