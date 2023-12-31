FG Trade

It appears that Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) may operate under Uber’s (UBER) shadow for the foreseeable future. The bullish thesis has been that the stock trades at too wide of a discount in spite of the differences in business model quality. After a recent rally, the margin of safety has narrowed considerably, leading me to reassess my bullish thesis. While LYFT continues to trade at a substantial discount to UBER, the reduced forward return potential may not be enough to compensate for the risks. LYFT has a strong net cash balance sheet and is generating positive adjusted EBITDA, but it is still not immediately clear if the company can drive stronger growth rates. I am downgrading LYFT stock from “buy” to “hold.”

LYFT Stock Price

After spending much of the year being excluded from the broader tech rally, LYFT finally found its groove over the past month and is now trading close to 52-week highs.

Data by YCharts

I last covered LYFT in August where I rated the stock a buy on account of the large relative discount to UBER and the net cash position. The stock has since returned 38%, but given the pressured top-line growth outlook, this is too much too fast. It is time for a downgrade.

LYFT Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, LYFT saw gross bookings grow 15% YoY with revenues coming in at $1.158 billion, exceeding the high end of guidance of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion.

2023 Q3 Presentation

LYFT also generated $92 million in adjusted EBITDA, exceeding guidance of $75 million to $85 million. LYFT has generated 3 consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA.

2023 Q3 Presentation

LYFT ended the quarter with $1.7 billion of cash versus $834 million of debt. That $900 million net cash position has contributed greatly to the company’s profitability (interest income is found under “non-GAAP other income” below). Besides higher interest income, LYFT drove solid cost savings in R&D and G&A.

2023 Q3 Presentation

Looking ahead, management has guided for up to 16% YoY bookings growth, with revenues growing in the mid-single digits QoQ. That implies around 3% YoY revenue growth. Management expects adjusted EBITDA to come in at up to $60 million, reflecting some margin pressure due to promotional activity. I note that competitor UBER has guided for roughly 22% YoY bookings growth.

2023 Q3 Presentation

On the conference call, management tried to ease concerns about competitive threats, noting that their conversion rate remained stable in spite of accelerating rider demand. Management also appeared optimistic about the opportunity to increase their female drivers, stating that “only 15% of driver hours are driven by women.” In my eyes, though, the numbers speak for themselves - LYFT’s slower top-line growth in spite of the smaller revenue base appears to indicate that UBER is taking market share. With a smaller profit margin, it may prove difficult for LYFT to compete with UBER moving forward.

Is LYFT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

As of recent prices, LYFT was trading at around 1.4x sales. Consensus estimates have the company sustaining low double-digit revenue growth for several years.

Seeking Alpha

LYFT is expected to show material operating leverage, which is not so hard to believe given the company’s impressive cost discipline since the pandemic.

Seeking Alpha

Based on 10% revenue growth, 10% long-term net margins, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), I could see LYFT trading at around 1.5x sales. That implies just a modest multiple expansion upside from current levels - or very minimal when factoring in the company’s ongoing GAAP net losses. I hesitate to assume faster growth rates or higher long-term profitability assumptions due to the flywheel that appears to be forming at UBER. Further, in the event that LYFT sees its growth engine break down, the stock may trade at a PEG ratio well below 1.5x, implying that current prices offer minimal margin of safety.

Sure, LYFT trades at a steep discount to the 3.5x sales multiple seen at UBER, but such a comparison means little if the company is unable to compete effectively. Long term, I still see a bright future for the company. As I noted in my prior report, I would not be surprised to see LYFT turn out to be an acquisition candidate for a food delivery player like DoorDash (DASH). Further, if generative AI leads to the promised “operational efficiencies,” then that may lead to a surge in gig worker supply that would benefit all the platforms alike. Even so, at current valuations, I would prefer to see more evidence of management execution before endorsing the stock for a buy rating. This evidence includes both an acceleration in revenue growth rates as well as expansion in profit margins. The reward can be large in such an event - if LYFT can accelerate top-line growth to 20%, then fair value might hover around 3x sales, implying considerable upside. My main issue is that I lack the confidence that the company can accelerate revenue growth and would prefer to see evidence of that before making that leap. I am downgrading LYFT from “buy” to “hold” as I await evidence of a turnaround.