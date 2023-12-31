PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) specializes in providing manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company supplies clients with the necessary equipment for semiconductor manufacturing, constantly researches to facilitate the manufacturing of increasingly complex semiconductors. The company operates in an industry that consistently challenges technological boundaries, Applied Materials stands out as a leader among the 4-5 key players.

While the market expresses bullish sentiments towards the company, I believe the current price is fairly valued. My position is to hold and monitor for any market dysfunctions. Breaking risk-reward dynamics, one could takes advantage of the optimism in the current bullish market and capitalize on industry cycles. However, from a fundamental perspective, I do not see strong support for a higher price.

Value Creation

I consider free cash flow over diluted shares as the key value metric. Analyzing the trend outlined in Figure 1, it's evident that the value consistently increases at a rate of 31.0%. However, it's crucial to highlight that the 2023 figure stands out with an extraordinarily high number ($7.096M), primarily attributed to net working capital management. I view this number as a result of temporary cash management rather than indicative of sustained structural value creation. Consequently, I decide to exclude this effect from my analysis, resulting in a normalized Free Cash Flow growth of 18.0%.

The growth of Applied Materials' value (+18%) is driven by the following levers: 1) +15.5 percentage points from revenue growth, 2) a 4.4 percentage point improvement in margins, offset by 3) a 2.3 percentage point change in networking capital, and 4) a 1.7 percentage point allocation to CAPEX. Finally, 5) a 3.4 percentage point contribution is attributed to share repurchases. The first lever is a result of the overall industry growth and Applied Materials' ability to capture market share. The second lever reflects Applied Materials' efficiency improvements.

Figure 1: Author based in AMAT 10-Q

The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market is projected to grow at a rate of 7.7%, outpacing the overall Semiconductor industry's expected growth of 6% as seen in Figure 2. This higher growth rate is due to the increasing complexity of semiconductor manufacturing, the manufacturer needs greater support from suppliers to enhance value. As an illustration, a typical chip now comprises 5 billion transistors and is continually becoming more complex. Nvidia's Hopper architecture exemplifies this trend with significantly smaller transistors, yet this miniaturization does not translate to lower costs.

In this scenario, the industry is actively seeking ways to emulate something like Moore's Law, placing trust in semiconductor material companies like Applied Materials to explore novel equipments and materials. Applied Materials is positioned at the leader in the industry, playing a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of semiconductor manufacturing.

Figure 2: IBS

I firmly believe that Applied Materials can sustain a growth rate of 14.5%, outpacing the 7.7% industry growth, and continue to gain market share as it has demonstrated in the past. This market dominance is attributed to a strategic approach that involves: (1) maintaining proximity to clients, (2) fostering research and development collaborations with clients, and (3) boasting an extensive portfolio.

With 195 global locations and service agreements for 52,000 installed equipment on client sites, Applied Materials encourages closeness to customers. The company stands out in the industry by dedicating significant resources to research and development, allocating 11% of revenues, and capital expenditures, representing 3% of revenues. This commitment underscores Applied Materials' dedication to innovation in addressing the challenges faced by its clients.

The recent launch of the EPIC Center exemplifies Applied Materials' commitment to collaboration, providing a platform for engagement with clients, partners, and universities to advance technology inflections shaping the semiconductor industry.

While acknowledging the inherent complexity of the industry, I believe Applied Materials may face challenges in significantly enhancing efficiency beyond its current levels. So margins will be flat in my forecasts

Nevertheless, the company's proactive stance in allocating 80%-100% of free cash flow to investor returns, coupled with a consistent dedication of 91% of free cash flow to repurchases over the past three years, reflecting a yield of approximately 4%, signals a continued commitment to shareholder value and growth.

Discounted Free Cash Flow Valuation

When assessing Applied Materials, I take into account its consistent revenue growth of 16% and the top margin in the last 4 years, with Adjusted EBITDA standing at 33%. This stability extends to factors like Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation, as well as the assumption of Change in Net Working Capital and CAPEX remaining fairly stable relative to revenues. Adopting a conservative approach and maintaining all value drivers stable, my valuation yields $148, compared to the current price of $160 (Figure 3). Assuming a cost of capital of 15% reflective of the company's moderate risk profile and a long-term growth of 3%, I arrive at the conclusion that Applied Materials is fairly valued. While investing in the company might yield returns in line with any market-driven increases in multiples, I don't perceive it as presenting a significant opportunity for substantial gains.

Figure 3: Author

Risks

Two primary risks weigh significantly on my assessment: Applied Materials' business model, which relies on equipment sales versus a service-oriented model, and its high client concentration.

The business model's dependence on the capital expenditures of semiconductor companies is evident in Figure 4, comparing the CAPEX evolution of one of Applied Materials' major clients, Intel (INTC), with that of a more service-oriented company, Microsoft (MSFT). The variability in Intel's CAPEX is directly correlated with the revenues of Applied Materials and the semiconductor industry at large.

While Applied Materials is striving to shift towards a more service-oriented model, the endeavor is proving challenging. Service revenues currently constitute 22% of total revenues and have remained stable. This suggests that, despite being a substantial revenue source, it is not experiencing growth. In my view, this indicates that the company's efforts to transition to a more service-oriented model are not gaining significant traction.

To quantify this risk, I assume a potential loss of revenues by 2 percentage points (the observed difference in variability) over a 10-year period. The estimated impact on the stock price is a decrease of -10%, resulting in a revised valuation of $129. This adjustment reflects the potential challenges and uncertainties associated with Applied Materials' ongoing efforts to shift its business model.

Figure 4: INTC, MSFT 10-K reports

The second major risk, client concentration, is particularly noteworthy in my assessment. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. contributes 15% of revenues, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited accounts for 20%, and Intel Corporation comprises 10%. These three clients collectively contribute nearly half of Applied Materials' revenues. This concentration raises concerns for two primary reasons: 1) a deterioration in relations with any one client could result in a loss of 15%-20% of revenues, and 2) these clients wield significant bargaining power, potentially exerting pressure to lower prices.

Despite these concerns, this risk is mitigated through its diverse portfolio and a proactive approach to co-developing products with clients, as evidenced by initiatives like EPIC. I factor in a potential average impact of -3 percentage points on revenues due to an additional pressure to lower prices resulting from customer bargaining power. This adjustment results in a revised valuation of $120, reflecting a -16% decrease in value.

What the market thinks about AMAT

The prevailing market sentiment is optimistic, reflecting a bullish outlook on Applied Materials. A closer examination of valuation metrics reveals a 7% premium in the Price/Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) compared to the average of the last 18 quarters. While this places the valuation on par with Lam Research, it positions it lower than KLA (51% premium) and Entegris (12% premium), with Applied Materials carrying a multiple of x16.

Among Wall Street analysts, there is a consensus "buy" rating, supported by 18 out of 34 analysts, and only one analyst issuing a "sell" rating. Despite a range in price estimates from $185 to $120, there is a strong consensus, suggesting robust support for the stock. Seeking Alpha's analysts are also recommending the company as a "buy," assigning it a score of 3.66. Out of the 9 analysts, 6 hold bullish views on the stock.

In terms of insider trading, the last 6 months have seen 5 instances of insider sales and no purchases from Directors and Management. Although the total value of insider sales amounts to $5 million—considered meaningful—it is not substantial on an absolute scale.

In conclusion, the stock enjoys widespread support, buoyed by positive analyst sentiment and price projections. Despite a premium in valuation, the overall outlook aligns with the company's performance.

Conclusion

I suggest a hold position and considering additional shares only when a discount of more than 10% becomes available, as the stock is currently deemed fairly valued. While there is potential for upside driven by stock market factors, the company's fundamentals support its current price. My perspective aligns with Seeking Alpha's Quant rating (with a score of 3.27), as I also hold a "hold" stance.

Applied Materials is an attractive option for investors seeking a robust business in an industry with favorable dynamics, known for generously rewarding its shareholders. This company doesn't align with my criteria for high-potential opportunities, as I'm currently seeking investments with greater growth prospects.