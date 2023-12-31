Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exxon Mobil: Preparing For A Changing World

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil's profits have been impacted by lower oil prices this year, but the company has used its strong cash flows to invest in the future.
  • The company's earnings power is still strong, despite the drop in oil prices, and it has made strategic acquisitions to fortify its domestic production and improve its ESG practices.
  • Shares of Exxon Mobil have been range-bound between $100 and $120, but there may be value emerging if they fall to the $90s mark.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Markets Open Trading Week As Washington Lawmakers Prepare For Debt Ceiling Bill Vote This Week

Michael M. Santiago

Little over a year ago, I called the performance of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) impressive. The company was firing on all cylinders, notably its exploration and refining activities, and while the diversified nature of the business served the company well, it remained

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
25.03K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

wam350 profile picture
wam350
Today, 6:26 AM
Comments (1.69K)
Been buying and holding XOM since 2013, have seen the many twist and turns along the way. Have more than a full position so just holding for now. May sell my excess when the price high enough but never the core.
josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
Today, 5:34 AM
Comments (5.98K)
Though its chemical business isn’t a big part of XOM, it has been reported that if it was a separate company, it would be the world’s 5th largest chemical company.

Its main products are plastics and plastics are even needed in EV’s to reduce weight.
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Today, 5:53 AM
Comments (4.25K)
@josephaoppenheim True, a huge operation in isolation, but small within the conglomerate.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.