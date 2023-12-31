Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Challenging Times Ahead: A Critical Assessment Of Micron Technology's Outlook

Dec. 31, 2023 5:41 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock
AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
377 Followers

Summary

  • Micron Technology stock has risen by nearly 70% in 2023 despite a decline in revenue of nearly 40%.
  • The company faces challenges such as loss of market share and overly optimistic growth expectations.
  • The stock is overvalued compared to Wall Street analysts' projections and is underpricing headwinds in the semiconductor industry.

Micron Technology Inc. One of american leader in semiconductor devices, dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, USB flash drives, solid-state drives.

vzphotos

Thesis

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is an American producer of computer memory and computer data storage including dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, and USB flash drives. It is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. The stock has risen by nearly 70% in 2023, while revenue has

This article was written by

AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
377 Followers
Research focused on GARP stocks with a long-term investment horizon. Articles edited by MS Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.