Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ServiceNow: The Rally Has Gone Too Far (Rating Downgrade)

Dec. 31, 2023 5:44 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Stock
Joseph Kowaleski profile picture
Joseph Kowaleski
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • In another case of irrational markets, sentiment around ServiceNow has taken a 180 from 2022 as the stock encroaches a $150B market cap.
  • ServiceNow's platform continues to expand beyond its IT help desk origins under the spectacular leadership of CEO Bill McDermott.
  • ServiceNow closed 19 government deals above $1M, and 3 above $10M last quarter, further highlighting the strength and robustness of their customer base.
  • After the rally, shareholders are in a difficult position while evaluating the stellar fundamentals versus the stretched valuation.

ServiceNow headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

I covered ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last January, concluding that the stock should reach $150B market cap over the next handful of years. Less than one year later, the stock is just about there.

This is yet another case study

This article was written by

Joseph Kowaleski profile picture
Joseph Kowaleski
1.48K Followers
My investment strategy is growth centric, buying businesses that have a strong ability to generate cash, trade at a great price, have significant competitive advantages, and fundamental utility to customers. Always do your own due diligence before investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.