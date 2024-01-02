Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

This Is How I Am Investing $100,000 In 2024

Jan. 02, 2024 7:35 AM ETAHL.PR.D, CDUAF, CU:CA, ELC, O, UTG8 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Where I would prioritize my investments in 2024 to achieve strong returns.
  • We look at two key areas in the market that deserve focus.
  • The big question for investors: What will happen with interest rates?
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

$50,000 in US $100 Bills on a Cherry Desk

BanksPhotos

Co-authored by Treading Softly

I've often discovered that when buying something that needs to be assembled, two groups of people are represented by those buyers. The first group is the ones who diligently follow the instructions, read the manual, and do everything step

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale for 28% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
109.63K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ELC, AHL.PR.D, O, UTG, CDUAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

H
HenryBL
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (250)
Thanks very much for the article. I would also add that for utilities it maybe a good idea to look at international exposure to give FX upside with USD expected to depreciate and generally to invest in leading utilities companies outside the US. I am building a position in XDWU, which gives both US and international developed market exposure
etf.dws.com/...
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:31 AM
Comments (34.12K)
@HenryBL Thank you for your kindness and readership! CDAUF falls into that easily
M
Mike-SC
Today, 8:06 AM
Comments (533)
Thanks for the article and your perspective Rida. I have decent positions in O and UTG. Will probably add a bit to each soon. Both pay monthly which is a nice added feature.

I think UTG is a very good buy right now for someone wanting to get utility exposure and income. I would own more, but I already separately own some of their biggest holdings.

Happy New Year!
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:31 AM
Comments (34.12K)
@Mike-SC You're very welcome, thank you for your support! Happy New Year
Money&Money,LLC profile picture
Money&Money,LLC
Today, 8:05 AM
Comments (3.01K)
Starting to buy UTF....... adding to O, ADC, and UTG... Already bought a BIG boatload of long duration bonds during the month of October.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (34.12K)
@Money&Money,LLC Sounds like a great plan in motion
cm schwab profile picture
cm schwab
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (828)
Own UTF,UTG and O ., dripping all three and will add to all three on pull backs ...
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (34.12K)
@cm schwab We're collecting great income together
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AHL.PR.D--
Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited PFD SHS
CDUAF--
Canadian Utilities Limited
CU:CA--
Canadian Utilities Limited
ELC--
Entergy Louisiana, LLC COLLATERAL TR MT
O--
Realty Income Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.