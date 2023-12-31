Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ranking The Magnificent 7 Stocks And An ETF That Owns Them All (FNGS)

Dec. 31, 2023 8:08 AM ETAAPL, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, META, MSFT, NDX, NVDA, TSLA, FNGS2 Comments
Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.25K Followers

Summary

  • The group of dominant businesses known as FAANG, renamed The Magnificent 7, had a successful year in 2023.
  • Investors can gain exposure to the Magnificent 7 through the MicroSectors FANG+ ETN.
  • The technical analysis of the Magnificent 7 stocks suggests that they may not lead the stock market higher in 2024.

Task priority and management concept. The order of priority in any activity. Set work priority, arrange to do list. Wooden cube blocks with number first, second, third and fourth.

Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

What a year it was for the "Magnificent 7." And I am surely not talking about the 1960 or 2016 versions of the movie by that name. Somewhere along the way during the past year, the group of giant, dominant

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.25K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.We also encourage you to visit our website, ETFYourself.com, where Rob's ETF research system and model portfolios are offered directly to subscribers seeking a more detailed, interactive experience. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FNGS, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own QQQ puts and calls, and a fairly small FNGS long position

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

T
Tvuu
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (234)
Thanks for the article! Happy New Year! 🎈
Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (1.39K)
@Tvuu thank YOU for reading or listening and for commenting. Happy New Year, and if you don’t already follow SIP on SA, I invite you to do so, as well as checking out ETFYourself.com, my research site. Enjoy!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.