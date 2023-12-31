Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Big 4 Lithium Stocks And Spot Lithium Prices - Why I Am Bullish On SQM

Summary

  • A controversy has arisen over whether lithium is a commodity. Two things define a commodity. One is standardization and the other is single-pricing.
  • Although most experts still think that lithium is a "specialty chemical", only produced by certain companies, evidence is growing to demonstrate that this is changing drastically.
  • The Chinese spot market may be contributing to this process to the extent that it is related to lithium companies’ pricing mechanisms with a serious impact on their stock prices.
  • In this article, this line of reasoning is applied to the analysis of Albemarle, SQM, Ganfeng, and Tianqi, over the period January 31-September 30 2023.
  • Spot prices and non-price-related factors have a significant effect on the Big 4 stock prices. With these results and other reasons, I show why SQM is my top 2024 pick.
There is an ongoing debate about whether lithium is a commodity. In economic terms, we can think of a commodity as a traded product that is standardized and has the same price in any part of the world, leaving other expenses, such as shipping

Juan Carlos Zuleta is an economist. He holds a master's degree in Agricultural and Applied Economics from the University of Minnesota and did Ph.D. studies in Economics at the New School for Social Research. Since 1992 he has published a number of articles on the economics of lithium. Due to his contributions to EV World.Com, Industrial Minerals and Seeking Alpha.Com during the period 2008-2009, Juan Carlos was invited to participate as a speaker at both the inaugural Lithium Supply & Markets Conference (LS&M) held in January 2009 in Santiago, Chile as well as the second LS&M Conference held in January 2010 in Las Vegas, USA.

Comments (3)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (13.66K)
This is probably one of the best in-depth reviews of Lithium I have ever seen from a true expert in the space. I sometimes trade IGO Ltd $IIDDY or IGO:AU who is Tianqi's partner in AUS and has prospects all over AUS including in Nickel. FCF even w Li prices in the doldrums and net cash position, jv w Forrest of Fortescue fame etc.

With the queen of Australia Gina Rinehart, Forrest and others involved heavily in Li/Ni development and buys, seems like the 'smart' money is in accumulation mode for the recovery in Li pricing you lay out for post 2025. Guess I would rather just stick w IGO if I invest here as I am not enamored with any third world developments in any metals now.

Again a masterful analysis. Bea
L
Loth5
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (6)
What is your take on XOM entering the lithium supply market in 2024. Most of its production will be realized starting in 2025
P
Paul Wizard
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (3)
Too long!!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SQM Stock

