Mortgage Rates Dropped A Lot But Clearly Not To The Magic Level; Buyers' Strike Continues

Wolf Richter
Wolf Richter
4.41K Followers

Summary

  • Mortgage rates have dropped, but not enough to stimulate a surge in home buying.
  • Pending home sales remain at historic lows, indicating a frozen market.
  • Purchase mortgage applications are significantly down compared to previous years, suggesting a lack of buyer interest.

Signing a house sale agreement

coldsnowstorm

The dream is, or was, that mortgage rates dropped enough in November and December to push potential home buyers out of their buyers’ strike and to sally forth and start bidding wars all over again, so that we could amuse ourselves with

This article was written by

Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Comments (3)

F
Fabien Hug
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (5.39K)
Thanks and a happy new year.
boblangabeer profile picture
boblangabeer
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (804)
Thanks for this, Wolf
I trust that you have a GREAT 2024
Bob
ChrisForte profile picture
ChrisForte
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (1.05K)
I heard the "lock box reading" has gone up ... people are more curious about what's available and are starting to shop for a new home. They want to see inside homes, perhaps anticipating rates are going to drop soon to a more enticing level so they might as well start window shopping. They are leaving their check books at home but they are doing the leg work to see what's out there. I think that's a good sign.
