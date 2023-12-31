Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EMLC: Forget Gold, Look To Foreign Currencies In 2024 - With A 6.4% Yield

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.08K Followers

Summary

  • In 2023, the US dollar has remained strong despite weak fundamentals compared to emerging markets and developed countries.
  • The US Dollar appears likely to reverse in 2024 as real interest rates reverse. Higher commodity prices may significantly accelerate that shift in favor of emerging markets.
  • Most emerging market countries in EMLC have superior fiscal responsibility and trade balances compared to the US and Europe.
  • EMLC appears superior to the dollar-backed EMB due to its lower duration risks and higher credit quality.
  • While EMLC is not a low-risk fund, I believe it has strong potential to appreciate in 2024, providing a yield that is positively exposed to US inflation.

Mosaic collection of world currencies

FrankvandenBergh

Most of the past decade has been marked by surprising strength in the US dollar compared to most other currencies. The reasons are vague but understandable upon close analysis. The US has a high public debt burden, tremendous net import expansion, a

This article was written by

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EMLC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

