Blackstone Secured Lending: 11.2% Dividend Yield, I'm Buying Any Dips

Summary

  • Blackstone Secured Lending has seen its net asset value per share continue to rise as it continues to out-earn its quarterly base dividend.
  • The BDC maintains a high underwriting quality with loans on non-accrual status of only 0.1% at the end of its fiscal 2023 third quarter.
  • BXSL's investment activity has been ramped up significantly, signaling preparation for continued growth in a falling rate environment.

Aerial View of Manhattan at Night / NYC

AerialPerspective Works

The decision to make Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE:BXSL) my second-largest business development company holding after Hercules Capital (HTGC) was driven by three core factors. The BDC's net asset value per share has been rising, it continues to

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXSL, HTGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

c
coloradan
Today, 10:38 AM
Comments (643)
BXSL has been "Bery, bery good to me" (quoting Chico Escuela from SNL). Started a position a year ago, up almost 20% besides the dividends.

Also have ARCC, FSK, MFIC, OBDC and SLRC, but BXSL has been the best performer.
x
x-oily
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (453)
Thx for your article. First had ARCC but about a year ago switched to BXSL based on its deemed safer portfolio. Sold BXSL position when interest rates peaked and will watch what happens as rates decrease before deciding to get back in.
Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (2.02K)
BDC Buzz put BXSL on my radar after reading his article. He said wait for the drop. I started buying it after it went from the 30s to under 25.
t
tjk144
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (182)
Thanks for a good article. I will put this on my radar.
e
efims
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (333)
What price change you consider to be a dip?
O
Optician52
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (362)
A favorite as well as 5 other BDC'c !
All great income producers !
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (11.66K)
Nicely done
I too looking at adding 500 shares-$25
Looking to add a bit to both Fdus & Fsk on significant weaknesses
Long Cswc, Bxsl, Main, Htgc, Arcc, Ocsl, Obdc , Fsk and Fidus
Cheers
Brute80 profile picture
Brute80
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (1.61K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Get rid of FSK and try some Gain, otherwise, yes, yes, yes!
