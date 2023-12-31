Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bonds Are Pricing Storm Clouds That Equities Are Ignoring

Summary

  • Bonds are betting on interest rate cuts next year due to falling inflation and rising unemployment.
  • The bond market has rebounded sharply at the end of the year, with significant gains in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Total Return and Canada's 10-year Treasury bond.
  • Stocks have also rebounded, but with poor breadth, as 72% of S&P 500 stocks have underperformed the index this year.

Bonds are betting that falling inflation and rising unemployment will prompt policymakers to cut interest rates next year aggressively.

After selling off in 2021 and 2022, the world’s bond market has rebounded sharply into year-end. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Total

Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Comments (5)

check-mate profile picture
check-mate
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (804)
Still not clear on what storm clouds are forming. I appreciate the data, but not clear on what exactly it implies. It would be nice that after all the information and discussion I read in some SA articles, the author would be clear on their end thoughts.
A statement like When reality dawns, great opportunity unfolds for those who have prepared….is word salad .
I would prefer ….finally, I feel stocks are going to retreat and long bonds are going to rally
A
AllStreets
Today, 9:29 AM
Comments (2.77K)
Good data, charts and reasoning. I keep hearing that the "market consensus" is now "a soft landing or possibly no landing" (upon what data is that supposed consensus based?). There are some very astute investors who think that this economic cycle is different due to the magnitude of pandemic stimulus and the slowdown has already happened and bottomed, so we can ignore the inverted yield curve and the negative leading economic indicators. If this time is different, we'll likely find out in 2024. As far as bond market messaging, I note that TLT and other bond markets are pretty overbought in the short term (high rsi's and stochastics), so there could be at least a short term retreat in prices and the message becomes doubted. All in all I think its probably a good time to take some chips off the stock table or hedge.
m
mmouse527
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (207)
The truth is we can all cherry pick data to suit our viewpoint. Narrow rally? The equal weight S&P (RSP) has performed better than the SPY (+18.5% v +15.7% resp) since 10/27.
Money&Money,LLC profile picture
Money&Money,LLC
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (3.01K)
Went binge buying shortly before the Bond Market turned, and for the following 3 weeks afterwards. Portfolio is now 60% staggered over 10-20 year Corporate bonds, GSE's, and Treasuries @ 5.4%-7.1%... 10% in CDs all over 5.2% which all mature over the next 6-18 months.....and 30% in SPAXX... Hope I have prepared well, and ready to grab Equities if/when the "opportunity" unfolds..... either way,,,I will happily accept my 10-20yr yields to maturity..
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (7.36K)
Brilliant, as the British would say!

I love your final thought:
"When reality dawns, great opportunity unfolds for those who have prepared."

My emails all end with "Insight can prevent oversight." So your own mantra resonates with me.

I had the honor of being trained as a value investor at the dawn of time by Dr. James Cloonan (1931-2020), when we worked at the same value-oriented hedge fund in Chicago in the late 1970s. Jim was professionally renowned for his contributions to the finance world through numerous publications and, most notably, the founding of the non-profit organization American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) in 1978. Jim taught me 2 very important macro concepts, namely (1) you cannot suppress value forever, and (2) the bond market is much bigger and much smarter than the equity market.

So, as the article strongly asserts, it would be highly imprudent to ignore the signals the bond market is sending.
