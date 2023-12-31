Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RQI: REITs Vs. BDCs And CEFs (Building A Big-Yield Portfolio)

Blue Harbinger
Summary

  • REITs and BDCs both offer big dividend yields, although BDC dividends are generally bigger and REIT prices are currently more contrarian (we share updated data on over 40 of each).
  • As an alternative, we review a REIT-focused CEF offering the attractive contrarian pricing of a REIT and the bigger yield of a BDC (plus a nice discount to NAV).
  • After reviewing RQI (strategy, distribution, leverage, price, risks) we conclude with an important takeaway about how we're incorporating it (and REITs, BDCs and CEFs) into our High Income NOW Portfolio.
Houses of different size with different value on stacks of coins. Concept of property, mortgage and real estate investment.

Building a Big-Yield Portfolio, Blue Harbinger

Bet_Noire

Introduction:

If you are trying to build a monster-yield portfolio (i.e. 8% to 10% aggregate yield), you've likely considered many different categories, including real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and business development companies ("BDCs"). Both groups offer big yields (although BDC yields are typically higher) and

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger
Comments (13)

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Article Update Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (2.64K)
For reference, I share a ton more data (tables) on many individual CEFs in this report, titled Top 10 Big Yields...

www.blueharbinger.com/...

Hope it's helpful.
Happy New Year!
BH
Brock Ekstein profile picture
Brock Ekstein
Today, 10:38 AM
Comments (205)
I notice that many of these real estate funds are holding cell phone tower reits. I can see a future where systems like star link make all cell phones satellite based & the cell phone tower properties go the way of the do do bird.
ChristopherSmith profile picture
ChristopherSmith
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (1.16K)
Excellent article. I agree and am long RQI and RLTY…..
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (5.25K)
RQI is indeed looking attractive now. But I added RLTY instead. Newer fund with less history so we will see if that turned out to be a wise decision. Thanks for your review.
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (2.64K)
@Damon Judd
sometimes newer funds don't hve enough long-term capital apprecition stored up to support the yield so easily, but given the market's recent performance, you could be wise. This is also why I like the bond and preferred allocations in $RQI too.
Happy New Year!
gpezzullo profile picture
gpezzullo
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (243)
I like RQI but prefer to avoid the leverage and its volatility and use RFI.
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (2.64K)
@gpezzullo
I can appreciate that.
I share tons of data on CEFs (including $RQI and $RFI) in this report:

www.blueharbinger.com/...

Enjoy!
(and Happy New Year!)
S
Simpleton Investor
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (184)
Thanks for the informative article. Currently looking at a couple of the Cohen and Steers funds and this has helped my selection process. Happy New Year Mark
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:19 AM
Comments (11.66K)
Many believe a major 2024 collapse in the CRE market which will touch every aspect in the RE sector and sub sectors...
That will deliver much better opportunities than we currently have
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (2.64K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Well it's already been brutal for office and residential REITs (check out the hideous sea of red in the two-year performance column of the tables in the article). But agree, things can always get much worse!

Stay healthy wealthy and wise in 2024!
O
Optician52
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (362)
Thanks but my preference is still BDC's !
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (2.64K)
@Optician52
Lol. Yep--BDCs are special!
