Chevron, Kimberly-Clark Among 14 Companies To Announce Dividend Increases In January

Dec. 31, 2023
Harvesting Dividends profile picture
Harvesting Dividends
3.22K Followers

Summary

  • Investors welcomed double-digit increases from several companies in December, including a 16% increase from Mastercard and 14% from Broadcom.
  • 2024 will begin with announcements of dividend increases from Chevron, Archer-Daniels Midland, Fastenal, and Air Products and Chemicals.
  • Consumer products company Kimberly-Clark should begin its second half century of dividend growth with a 2 – 4% dividend increase.

Chevron To Purchase Hess Corp.

As it prepares to finalize the acquisition of Hess, Chevron will announce its 37th year of dividend growth in January.

Brandon Bell

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases

This article was written by

I'm an individual investor looking to grow my wealth over the long term. I've tried many different styles of investing over the last 25 years and have found that buying dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends is one of the easiest ways to grow wealth over the long term. Over the years, I've owned stocks, options, ETFs, treasury notes, and mutual funds. I operate a blog, HarvestingDividends.com, that provides information on the S&P Dividend Aristocrats and other dividend growth stocks.

Comments (1)

c
coolcat28
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (688)
I'm pretty sure Chevron said they're raising 8% already.
