Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of December 31

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

None

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jan 1

Markets closed in observance of New Year

Tuesday Jan 2 (Ex-Div 1/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 2/5 0.225 44.83 2.01% 57 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 1/24 0.39 50.52 3.09% 13 HEICO Corporation (HEI) 1/19 0.1 178.87 0.11% 16 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 2/1 0.29 280.31 0.41% 11 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 1/25 0.27 197.98 0.55% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jan 3 (Ex-Div 1/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 2/1 0.6 51.31 4.68% 15 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 2/1 0.225 121.72 0.74% 18 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 1/19 0.16 14.31 4.47% 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 1/31 1.05 170.1 2.47% 13 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 1/12 0.24 43.23 6.66% 14 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 1/31 0.405 286.24 0.57% 14 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 1/19 0.4 120.96 1.32% 23 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 1/16 0.06 6.4 3.75% 9 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 1/26 0.5 73.13 2.73% 53 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jan 4 (Ex-Div 1/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 1/23 1.275 334.92 1.52% 34 The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 1/19 0.35 28.22 4.96% 10 Owens Corning (OC) 1/19 0.6 148.23 1.62% 11 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 1/26 0.4182 34.93 4.79% 17 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 1/22 0.12 30.21 1.59% 12 Universal Corporation (UVV) 2/5 0.8 67.32 4.75% 53 Click to enlarge

Friday Jan 5 (Ex-Div 1/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Dollar General Corporation (DG) 1/23 0.59 135.95 1.74% 9 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 2/9 0.66 426.51 0.62% 13 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 1/23 0.75 545.17 0.55% 31 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Albany International Corp. (AIN) 1/8 0.26 1.1% Avient Corporation (AVNT) 1/5 0.2575 2.5% Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 1/5 0.8 1.6% Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) 1/4 0.21 3.1% Chubb Limited (CB) 1/5 0.86 1.5% Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) 1/5 0.382 0.3% Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 1/5 0.59 2.2% Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 1/5 0.81 3.6% FirstService Corporation (FSV) 1/5 0.225 0.6% The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 1/3 0.47 2.3% Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 1/5 0.445 1.6% HP Inc. (HPQ) 1/3 0.2756 3.7% H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 1/4 0.32 2.6% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 1/8 0.81 4.0% Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 1/5 0.55 3.3% Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 1/3 1.18 3.9% Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 1/3 2 1.0% McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 1/8 0.42 2.5% Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 1/8 0.77 2.8% Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) 1/4 0.33 1.9% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1/5 1.265 3.0% PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) 1/3 0.2 0.8% Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 1/4 0.55 2.8% Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 1/3 0.67 4.0% ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 1/8 0.3 1.8% Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) 1/8 0.09 1.4% Spire Inc. (SR) 1/3 0.755 4.8% Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) 1/5 0.065 1.0% Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 1/5 0.45 2.9% United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 1/5 0.23 3.1% Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 1/3 0.3 1.4% VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) 1/4 0.415 5.2% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

