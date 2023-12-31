Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MCI: Strong Track Record But Not At A Bargain

Nick Ackerman
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) has been benefiting from the higher rate environment that we've been in.
  • That's been driving the fund's distribution higher, and there is currently strong distribution coverage even after they raised once again with the latest announcement.
  • However, with expectations of rate cuts in the coming years, MCI may see a decrease in distribution if rates are slashed more than expected.
  • Additionally, while MCI was at bargain prices for most of the last couple of years, that bargain has vanished and it looks about fairly valued.
Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) is a fund that invests primarily in the private high-yield market. In particular, with significant exposure to floating rate securities and has been benefiting from that through

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman
Nick Ackerman
12.83K Followers

Nick Ackerman is a former financial advisor using his experience to provide coverage on closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. Nick has previously held Series 7 and Series 66 licenses and has been investing personally for over 14 years.

He contributes to the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory along with leader Stanford Chemist, and Juan de la Hoz and Dividend Seeker. They help members benefit from income and arbitrage strategies in CEFs and ETFs by providing expert-level research. The service includes: managed portfolios targeting safe 8%+ yields, actionable income and arbitrage recommendations, in-depth analysis of CEFs and ETFs, and a friendly community of over a thousand members looking for the best income ideas. These are geared towards both active and passive investors. The vast majority of their holdings are also monthly-payers, which is great for faster compounding as well as smoothing income streams. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

A
AlieGee
Today, 1:59 PM
Comments (29.46K)
As you mentioned Nick, seems to be more of a BDC type of investment with lower quality non-traded securities. Just a guess distributions are mostly non qualified.
Happy New Year and thanks for your informative articles.
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 1:21 PM
Comments (12.57K)
MCI now 13% premium compared to sister fund MPV 4% premium. Swapped MCI in Oct near the high for MPV due to that & the slightly higher yield of MPV. Both doing even better now. Have eye on MCI should premium drop to around same as MPV to swap it back. As they are both right at their highs, do you think these could drop much to where I might need to place a Stop under the one I have at the time? Thank you for the always excellent column Mr. Nick!
MtBudmoreView profile picture
MtBudmoreView
Today, 12:48 PM
Comments (3.04K)
Happy New Year Mr. Ackerman and I appreciate the education on a fund I added this past year. All the best in 2024.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (18.55K)
@MtBudmoreView thank you and Happy New Year to you as well!
Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
Today, 12:11 PM
Comments (4.73K)
Great article, great fund! I agree about waiting for a discount before purchasing. Meanwhile, there are attractively priced sibling funds in the Barings/Mass Mutual family, as you have mentioned elsewhere.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (18.55K)
@Steven Bavaria thank you for taking the time to add your thoughts! Happy New Year to you!
