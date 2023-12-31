Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Friday's Selloff Can Extend Next Week, You Should Buy

Dec. 31, 2023 10:18 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX)ARM, BROS, FDX, NKE, NKE:CA, NVDA, UBER5 Comments
David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The stock market uncharacteristically sold off on Friday, raising eyebrows in our community and looking for an explanation.
  • Traders selling on the last trading day of the year for tax-propelled profit taking, as their trades will be confirmed in 2024.
  • Several factors, including Q4 earnings reports, inflation, and the Fed's rate-cutting decisions, could impact the market to the downside in Q1 2024.
  • After Q1 2024, I will be back to a bullish posture.
2021 IRS tax forms

Larry_Reynolds

No this is not the big correction I have been modeling

The way I see it, there is still plenty of excitement over the narrative that no further rate raises are expected going forward. There is also even more excitement over the

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
29.61K Followers

Comments (5)

e
elba
Today, 2:39 AM
Comments (901)
A football team does not take the field without plans. This article is complex and it is also tentative, like football plays still on paper. Now we'll have to see how the opposing team (the market) moves to decide which of our plays seem best to secure profits. Thank you so much.
R
RealityPill
Yesterday, 10:48 PM
Comments (746)
Good god
Europa JDM profile picture
Europa JDM
Yesterday, 10:32 PM
Comments (36)
So Friday’s selloff doesn’t fall into the category of Tax Loss Harvesting due to T+2. Interesting point.
P
Pmg1959
Today, 12:38 AM
Comments (3.25K)
@Europa JDM tax losses are realized on date of sale, not settlement. The author’s point is bewildering.
Europa JDM profile picture
Europa JDM
Today, 1:51 AM
Comments (36)
@Pmg1959 Thanks for clarifying that
