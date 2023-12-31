Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vonovia: The Bears Are Capitulating

Dec. 31, 2023 10:34 PM ETVonovia SE (VONOY) Stock, VNNVF Stock6 Comments
Summary

  • Vonovia is hugely benefiting from lower interest rates, and the bears are capitulating.
  • I expect it to trace back to book value in the medium term.
  • The shortage in supply of German properties and rapidly rising rents could drive FOMO for prospective investors and homeowners.
  • In the medium term, I expect Vonovia's book value to grow strongly.

In my prior article on Vonovia SE (OTCPK:VONOY) (OTCPK:VNNVF), I argued that the bears are completely wrong and presumed risks are completely overblown. Since then, the stock has performed strongly on an absolute and relative basis.

Independent banking research focuses on financials, deep value, special situations, and financial arbitrage. Agnostic and apolitical approach for scouring the earth for durable and uncorrelated cashflows that work well in both inflationary and deflationary settings.See my tipranks profile below:https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/ip-banking-researchTo benefit from independent insights and quality analysis from a banking insider - subscribe as a "real-time" follower above.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VONOY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

A
A Serious Man
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (1.33K)
Still down 50% from its heights, still huge debt, still operating in a very iffy market. We'll see. I am sitting on some shares but not adding. Oh, and there will be no real buybacks, Germans don't do that. In any case, they need to try and deleverage.
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (3.87K)
@A Serious Man so in my view, it would depend on underlying price of property and interest rates, I wouldn't be surprised if property prices go up 5% to 10% in 2024....this would drive up all the ratios. Then it becomes an equity buyback story (either the Apollo JVs or shares).
So yes, contingent on prices stabilizing to moving up...my sense if rates head lower, than very likely prices will firm up.
A
A Serious Man
Today, 1:15 AM
Comments (1.33K)
@IP Banking Research The rents in Germany are regulated, and as I remember Vonovia operates a lot of socially subsidized housing. We'll see. Happy New Year.
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
Today, 1:30 AM
Comments (3.87K)
@A Serious Man yes I am quite familiar with the regulation and the mietspigels have been very strong, so rental will increase albeit still with a lag ….so the mixture of lower rates, short supply and higher rental bodes well in the medium term.
T
Tyreswat
Yesterday, 10:53 PM
Comments (167)
Good article…
I told everyone to buy under 20€ a share and bought heavily at 17€
myself. This price just makes no sense and now we are back to over 28€ and still have a long way to go to fair value. The easy money is made but probably 34/36€ is the next target. I took some money of the table before new year but let a big position run into this year. Book value of 50€ is to much, but 36 to 40€ should come later this year.

Greetings from Germany and best wishes for 2024 !
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
Yesterday, 11:22 PM
Comments (3.87K)
@Tyreswat Happy New Year!. I agree mid 30s is a reasonable target now. As I look out a few years and assume rates will be lower in the Eurozone, I expect property prices to go up as well as rental to continue to increase quite mechanically....so medium term, I see much more upside. But interest rates will matter a lot.
