With 2023 in the books for the stock market, it is time to start game planning for 2024.

At the start of 2023, many economists and investors alike had plenty of concerns regarding the direction the stock market was heading.

Many were expecting 2023 to be the year the US economy fell into its next recession, but instead, we saw some robust growth from a few high-flying sectors.

Here is a look at the sector performance for 2023:

Information Technology +56%

Communication Services +54%

Consumer Discretionary +41%

Industrials +16%

Materials +10%

Financials +10%

Real Estate +8%

Health Care +0.3%

Consumer Staples -2%

Energy -5%

Utilities -10%

As you can see, three sectors were in the red, with health care barely squeaking out a gain in 2023.

The year was largely led by Technology and Communication Services, with Nvidia (NVDA) and Meta Platforms (META) leading both sectors.

Looking ahead, it's a mixed bag when it comes to 2024 forecasts. Here are some of the 2024 forecasts from notable Wall Street firms.

Investors.com

Yardeni Research, Oppenheimer, and Fundstrat are all looking for the S&P 500 to climb more than 10% in the new year.

On the flip side, JPMorgan is the most bearish, looking for the S&P 500 to fall more than 10% on the year.

The majority of large firms expect the index to climb overall, and they expect it to do so in a different way than 2023, meaning the climb will be broader.

This leads us to a diversified ETF that underperformed in 2023 but is primed to perform much better in 2024 if we do see a broad rally. That ETF is none other than the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

2024 Is The Year Of Redemption For SCHD

The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF is beloved by dividend investors for many reasons, which include:

Growth Potential

Solid Dividend Yield

Strong Dividend Growth

In today's piece, we will touch on all three of these areas, beginning with growth potential.

I say growth "potential" because, in 2023, we saw nothing of the sort, with the ETF eking out a 0.53% gain during the year.

YCharts

SCHD has a diversified portfolio, so when the broad market performs well, SCHD is likely to perform well.

Here is a look at the ETFs sector breakdown:

Seeking Alpha

As you can see, the top 5 largest sectors include:

Industrials

Financials

Health Care

Technology

Consumer Defensive

All five sectors combine for nearly 75% of the fund.

The ETF is not overly exposed to any single sector.

One thing that is notable is that the Technology sector has only 12.6% exposure and Communication Services only has a 4.3% exposure rate.

Those were the top 2 performing sectors in 2023, as we saw above, so it makes sense that SCHD as a whole underperformed.

This is why I say that a broader market move higher will benefit SCHD, rather than the top-heavy performance we saw in 2023.

Here is a look at the fund's top 10 positions:

Seeking Alpha

Broadcom (AVGO) holds the top spot in the fund and has been a darling in 2024. The top 10 positions account for 40% of the fund, and the ETF as a whole owns 104 different stocks.

Here is a look at the performance of each of the positions within the top 10 during 2023:

YCharts

The S&P 500 finished the year up over 20%, as such, only one position, AVGO, within the top 10 for SCHD outperformed the broader index.

Half of the top 10 positions finished in red territory, so overall, not a very good year in general. If it wasn't for AVGO doubling on the year, SCHD's performance could have been a lot worse.

The ETF goes through a reconstitution in March 2024, so it will be interesting to see how the portfolio managers change up the fund's top positions and sector weightings in the new year, to see if they increase either Technology or Communication Services.

In terms of the dividend, SCHD is unique in the fact that they own a lot of dividend growth stocks, but they also have a high dividend yield that is often higher than many "high-yield" dividend ETFs.

SCHD has paid an annual dividend of $2.66 per share over the past 12 months, which gives the ETF a dividend yield of 3.5%.

SCHD shareholders have seen the ETF increase its dividend payout for 12 consecutive years and counting.

Over the past five years, SCHD has increased its dividend at an average annual rate of 13%.

Seeking Alpha

The dividend yield is higher than high-yield ETFs such as VYM and HDV. In addition, the dividend growth is stronger than dividend growth ETFs such as DGRO and VIG, just to name a few.

In the past few months alone, we have seen what SCHD can do when the rallies are broad, which has been the exact case for the past few months to close the year.

If we see that in 2024, expect SCHD to perform quite well.

iREIT®

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.