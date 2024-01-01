Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SCHD: Will 2024 Be The Year Of Redemption?

Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • 2023 saw robust growth in the stock market, led by the Information Technology and Communication Services sectors.
  • Wall Street firms have mixed forecasts for 2024, with some expecting the S&P 500 to climb over 10% and others predicting a fall of over 10%.
  • The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF underperformed in 2023 but is expected to perform better in 2024 due to its diversified portfolio and strong dividend yield.
Two halves heart embroidered red thread on black fabric. Two halves heart sewn with black thread.

Natalija Grigel/iStock via Getty Images

With 2023 in the books for the stock market, it is time to start game planning for 2024.

At the start of 2023, many economists and investors alike had plenty of concerns regarding the direction the

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
114.84K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Comments (12)

steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (3.25K)
I like DIVO better & may allocate more money toward them, esp if the March Reconstruction doesn’t make sense.
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Today, 8:50 AM
Comments (2.55K)
First off, Most Dividend stocks / Defensive sectors were Down/Even in 2023:
XLU (-7%), XLV (+2%), XLP (-.8%), XLE (-.6%). So do not dramatize SCHD's 5% Total Return performance in 2023. You can lump in most Dividend funds that gave you Yield w/ SCHD. This is why I compliment SCHD w/ other Growth ETFs. Not Complicated.
Also PFE was a big detractor for SCHD for 2023. PFE should rebound nicely w/ Health Care in 2024.
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (3.25K)
You must have used a source that subtracts dividends from its performance, which is so wrong. Dividends are part of the return.
Per Morningstar, its total return was 4.57%.
Have no idea why anyone figures returns that way.
O
Optician52
Today, 8:15 AM
Comments (365)
If it wasn't for AVGO the fund would've been negative for the year !
M
Mike-SC
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (530)
@Optician52 Including or excluding dividend payouts?
O
Optician52
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (365)
@Mike-SC probably both but definitely excluding !
M
Mike-SC
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (530)
Thanks for the article Brad. SCHD has been on my watch list for awhile. I only own 2 of the top 10 holdings you listed and it's an easy way to put a bit more of my portfolio into auto mode.

I will keep watching...still a bit skeptical of the 2024 economy. Leaning towards the JPM camp...

Happy New Year!
dwojoski profile picture
dwojoski
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (33)
And here I thought you were going to talk about the South Carolina Highway Department for a second. Lol. Happy New Year!
m
mfm9800
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (128)
From your lips to Mr. Markets' ears. Schd is my core portfolio holding. I'd like to add more but am hesitant at this time. Patience is a virtue I'm still working on.
Geloo profile picture
Geloo
Today, 7:33 AM
Comments (773)
I like SCHD, my favorite part is the 13% annual increase in dividends.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (77.05K)
@Geloo Me too!

Happy New Year!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

