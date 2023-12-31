Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Magnachip: This $7 Stock Could Be The Biggest Bargain In The Chip Sector

Summary

  • Buying undervalued stocks during tax-loss season can lead to big gains into the New Year.
  • Buying tech/chip stocks at or near cyclical lows can also generate big profits.
  • Magnachip Semiconductor appears to have hit rock-bottom levels and could rebound significantly in the coming upcycle.
  • This company has a cash-rich balance sheet and a significant share buyback plan, plus insiders have recently bought shares.
  I am Hawkinvest. For many years I have been researching and writing about contrarian buying opportunities that can create outsized portfolio gains.

At this time of year, I like to focus on stocks that could be due for big gains into the New Year, especially as tax-loss selling fades. In particular, it can pay off big to find beaten-down tech

Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

T
Theranchhand
Today, 1:22 AM
Comments (128)
Great to be aware of this one. AMD and NVDA both turned into good investments for me (hovering on INDI) but will look at this for a potential spec investment.
generactor profile picture
generactor
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (42)
Thanks for the article. I'm no expert on the cyclical nature of the chip business but historically MX has been all over the place with earnings, both positive and negative. If you want to go with the historical high eps, it was $7.54 diluted in 2020 but the year before was $-0.64 and it's been negative again all this year. What I'm interested in is what specifically makes their products attractive for AI use. I do see how a big increase in PC sales could give the company another jolt if their chips are still competitive in the market like in 2020.
