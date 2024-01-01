Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Patriot Battery Metals: An Amazing Lithium Deposit

Ben Short profile picture
Ben Short
214 Followers

Summary

  • Patriot Battery Metals has a tier-one lithium deposit in Quebec, Canada, making it a significant player in the North American lithium market.
  • Their Maiden Resource at CV5 is 109 Mt, and there is much potential for growth.
  • The potential upside catalysts are at least six months away, so I expect the stock to trade sideways for the short term.
  • Patriot is well capitalized.

Group of electric cars with pack of battery cells module on platform

PhonlamaiPhoto

There has been something of a lithium gold rush happening. As the price of lithium has been through a massive spike collapse in the last three years, many lithium explorers have come onto the scene. There are now many companies looking

This article was written by

Ben Short profile picture
Ben Short
214 Followers
I am a retail investor who spends a lot of reading about businesses and companies in my spare time. I have been researching semiconductors and lithium companies as my two areas of interest. Dad of three.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SGML, SQM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PMETF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PMETF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PMETF
--
PMET:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.