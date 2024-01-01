Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UiPath: Bullish Momentum, But Competitive Threats Make The Stock A Dangerous Pitch

Jan. 01, 2024 1:37 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH) Stock1 Comment
Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • UiPath is performing well despite economic uncertainty.
  • Since Q1 2022, UiPath has managed to expand its topline at a 35% CAGR through Q3 2023, on a 123% dollar-based retention rate.
  • Pointing to UiPath management's guidance for Q4 FY 2024, it is likely that UiPath will carry much of the positive momentum into the next few quarters.
  • UiPath's future success likely depends on management's long-term ability to integrate GenAI features and to fend off competitive threats coming from Microsoft.
  • Overall, I view PATH's EV/Sales multiple of about 10x as a "dangerous pitch", too rich to justify a reasonable "Buy" rating.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is performing strongly despite an overall uncertain and somewhat unstable economic backdrop, and I believe the company is able to maintain the supportive momentum through F4Q. That said, a new bullish wave for the stock will likely depend on management's

Comments (1)

l
lbeachmike
Today, 2:28 AM
just about every company in the world has competitive threats or some other significant risk factor.
