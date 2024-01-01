Noam Galai

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is performing strongly despite an overall uncertain and somewhat unstable economic backdrop, and I believe the company is able to maintain the supportive momentum through F4Q. That said, a new bullish wave for the stock will likely depend on management's FY25 guidance, as well as progress to develop and integrate features of GenAI into the company's broader automation product portfolio. In that context, UiPath has already announced the integration of ChatGPT for various use cases as part of an open platform approach to AI. But as an investor, I feel UiPath's GenAI roadmap remains too clouded and speculative to warrant an investment. Moreover, competitive dynamics against giants like Microsoft (MSFT) could sharply cut into UiPath ARR growth. On that note, I view PATH's EV/Sales multiple of about 10x as a "dangerous pitch", too rich to justify a reasonable "Buy" rating. I maintain an Equal-weight/ Hold recommendation.

For context, UiPath stock has outperformed the broad equities market YTD. Since the start of the year, PATH shares are up almost 108%, compared to a gain of approximately 25% for the S&P 500 (SP500) and a gain of close to 56% for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ).

Seeking Alpha

UiPath Continues To Capture Strong Growth ...

Growth is most certainly an argument that speaks in UiPath's favor: Since Q1 2022, UiPath has managed to expand its topline at a 35% CAGR through Q3 2023. This growth was supported by an exceptionally high, 123%, dollar-based retention rate. For context, most SaaS enterprise businesses during 2022 through 2023 TTM have grown at a 10-15% CAGR, with a dollar-based retention rate around 105-110%.

UiPath Q3 2024

A major driver of UiPath's leading growth momentum could be anchored on the company's drive to optimize its go-to-market strategy: According to the investor day 2022, UiPath management has pushed to expand its partner base of tech-platform integrators (think Deloitte, Accenture, IBM), as well as enterprise cloud vendors (think Amazon, Google). In addition, UiPath has worked to expand its platform's reach beyond RPA, most notably process/ data mining. Moreover, investors should also consider that the GenAI tailwind could play into UiPath's cards: According to my perception, Automation is an ideal use case to leverage intelligent algorithms to optimize tasks autonomously, while improving efficiency and accuracy in handling complex and repetitive workflows. In that context, UiPath's open approach to AI may greatly improve the company's products' capacity to execute tasks with minimal human intervention.

UiPath investor day 2022

UiPath Q3 2024

Pointing to UiPath management's guidance for Q4 FY 2024, it is likely that UiPath will carry much of the positive momentum into the next few quarters: For Q4, the company now expects $1,450-1,455 million in ARR; which would suggest a QoQ growth of almost 6%, or 25% annualized. Notably, analyst consensus currently projects FY 2025 growth of only about 19% -- setting up the likelihood for a beat if UiPath maintains its momentum. Non-GAAP operating income is expected at $78 million.

UiPath Q3 2024

...With Positive Accounting Profitability Inflection

Another positive for UiPath investors relates to the company's most recent positive inflection on profitability, as evidenced by the company's Q4 FY 2024 guidance, projecting $78 million in operating earnings. On that note, however, investors should consider that (correctly) accounting for share-based compensation as expenses, profitability is still in the red. For the trailing twelve months, UiPath has granted more than $382 million worth of stock awards, while generating $247 in operating cash flow. Thus, although there is a positive accounting profitability inflection, economic profitability has still not been achieved.

Seeking Alpha

Competition Could Cut Into Momentum

While UiPath's momentum is encouraging, I am strongly concerned about industry competition dynamics. Specifically, I am concerned about the presence of Microsoft in the RPA vertical through Power Automate and Azure AI. According to Gartner (August 2023), Microsoft is leading UiPath on vision, while lagging on ability to execute. In my opinion, UiPath's position as the leader could take a sharp turn if Microsoft decides to service the market with more focus. Investors should not forget that Microsoft is the leader in GenAI adoption for enterprise productivity more broadly (note the investment and partnership with OpenAI). Moreover, Microsoft has an enormous industry presence with UiPath's target customers, as basically every major enterprise has adopted some Microsoft product, either Teams or Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc.). Through effective cross-selling, e.g., through bundling of RPA with other solutions, Microsoft could sway clients toward their integrated solutions. In addition, investors should also reflect on UiPath's ability to sustainably win against Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Appian, and Salesforce.

Gartner RPA Report (August 2023)

Target Price Update: Raise to $17.04

Based on an overall supportive Q3 FY 2024 report, robust guidance, and a gradually improving macroeconomic backdrop going into 2024, I've revised my EPS projections for UiPath. According to my estimates, it is likely that UiPath's EPS for FY 2024 could range between $0.45 and $0.55. My projections for FY 2025 and FY 2026 see EPS of approximately $0.51 and 0.67, respectively. Notably, my estimates quite closely align with the consensus EPS, showing a margin of approximately +/-10%, based on Refinitiv data. Post FY 2026, I project a 20% CAGR through FY 2031, followed by a 3.25% terminal growth rate, which I see about 100 basis points above long-term nominal GDP growth. Moreover, I lower my cost of equity requirement by about 100 basis points, to 9%, mostly as a reflection of the expectations for rate cuts (which lower the cost of capital). As a result of these adjusted inputs, my fair estimated share price for UiPath now stands at $17.04, compared to $12.42 estimated earlier.

Company financials, author's estimates and calculation

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Company financials, author's estimates and calculation

Investor Takeaway

UiPath is performing well despite economic uncertainty: Since Q1 2022, UiPath has managed to expand its topline at a 35% CAGR through Q3 2023, on a 123% dollar-based retention rate. Pointing to UiPath management's guidance for Q4 FY 2024, it is likely that UiPath will carry much of the positive momentum into the next few quarters. UiPath's future success likely depends on management's long-term ability to integrate GenAI features and to fend off competitive threats coming from Microsoft. On that note, I view PATH's EV/Sales multiple of about 10x as a "dangerous pitch", too rich to justify a reasonable "Buy" rating.