Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Stock Is A Hold With Robust Performance Into 2024

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • Xeris Biopharma has shown strong revenue growth, from $2.7 million in 2019 to $152.7 million in the 12 months trailing to September 2023.
  • The company's ready-to-use glucagon drug, Gvoke, has the potential for significant sales, especially in the US where there are 38.4 million diabetes patients.
  • Xeris is developing a new product candidate, Levothyroxine, which is already in Phase 2 study and could provide further growth opportunities.

Glucagon is a peptide hormone molecule

Love Employee/iStock via Getty Images

Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) is up 88% (YoY) and the stock price is trading just 23.5% shy of the 52-week high of $3.07. It has been four years since the U.S. FDA approved Gvoke, the prefilled (ready-to-use) glucagon drug for the treatment

This article was written by

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.77K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XERS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XERS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XERS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XERS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.