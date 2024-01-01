Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
6 Top Long-Term Stocks On My 2024 Wishlist

Jan. 01, 2024
Bradley Guichard
Summary

  • The market is flying as we enter 2024, but some sectors offer compelling values.
  • Other stocks will be terrific buys when they return to Earth.
  • Here are six long-term ideas to consider.
New Year"s layout for business with calculator and notepad. The message STRATEGY 2023 on the calculator display

Nastassia Samal/iStock via Getty Images

The stock market is the story of cycles and of the human behavior that is responsible for overreactions in both directions.

- Seth Klarman, billionaire investor and author

2023 was a terrific year for investors after a rough 2022. While

If you are a medium to long-term investor looking for an analysis of equities focused on cash flow, growth, and other critical metrics from a financial professional who knows financial statements inside and out, consider giving me a follow.While I am Tech-focused, I have a diversified portfolio, including growth and value equities, REITs, and dividend stocks. I like to use options for income and risk management when the opportunity arises. I have over 15 years of experience in the market. I am a practicing CPA; however, I have learned about investing more from avid reading, market watching, experience, and of course, making mistakes over the years. Also, am an admitted Excel junkie. I believe Benjamin Franklin when he said: "An investment in knowledge pays the best returns," and Warren Buffet that "The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect." I am constantly learning and focusing on long-term goals - even when the market misbehaves.  Thank you very much for reading, and please feel free to leave me a message in the comments or send a private message. All the best!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PATH, AMZN, RTX, QIPT, BKNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Investors' goals, financial situations, timelines, and risk tolerances vary widely. The stocks mentioned may not be suitable for all. As such, the article is not meant to suggest action on the reader's part. Each investor should consider their unique situation and perform their own due diligence. The author's positions included options that he may exit or enter at any time.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Bradley Guichard
Today, 5:56 PM
Maybe should have brought DIS, how many commercials can they possibly pack into the Rose Bowl? 🤯
Rocksmani_00
Today, 5:55 PM
A very good article and selective stocks. I would say Google and Meta had to be on this list
Bradley Guichard
Today, 6:00 PM
@Rocksmani_00 Thanks. Yeah, Google has been on the list for a while, but went with Amazon this year. META also interesting. They are investing a ton in their future. Thanks for commenting !
Bradley Guichard
Today, 5:02 PM
Happy new year, good health and prosperity to all. What are you thinking for 2024?
InsideTheEmeraldCity
Today, 5:29 PM
@Bradley Guichard Happy New Year back at you. I like UBER to keep its momentum in 2024 as Dara and his team keep finding new revenue streams. One platform to rule them all.
Bradley Guichard
Today, 5:34 PM
@InsideTheEmeraldCity UBER, very interesting. Thanks for commenting and best luck.
