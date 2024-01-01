Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Costamare: Red Sea Challenges Equal Tailwinds Not Priced Into The Stock, Buy

Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Costamare's shares have rebounded due to the safety issues in the Suez Canal, benefiting the company's dry bulk and containership fleets.
  • Major shipping firms are rerouting vessels away from the Red Sea, leading to rising charter rates.
  • The ongoing situation in the Suez Canal is expected to last, suggesting an enduring tailwind for vessel owners like Costamare.
  • I believe that this tailwind, along with several others of Costamare's qualities, are not priced into the stock.
Industrial container ship passing through Suez Canal with ship"s

IgorSPb/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) have rebounded notably in recent weeks. This can be attributable to the company's dry bulk and containership fleets, which are likely set to benefit notably from the ongoing safety issues in the Red

This article was written by

Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
7.72K Followers

Nikolaos Sismanis holds a BSc in Banking and Finance and has over five years of experience as an equities analyst. He covers a variety of growth stocks and income stocks, including identifying those with the highest expected return potential, and a solid margin of safety.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Wheel of Fortune where they share actionable trading ideas across all asset-classes, sectors and industries. The goal of the service is to provide a one-stop-shop for investment and portfolio ideas, while educating the vibrant community of subscribers. Features of the service include: the Funds Macro Portfolio (only ETFs and CEFs) for less active investors, the Single Macro Portfolio (single equity focused) for more active investors, educational content, and a live chat room to openly discuss ideas with like-minded investors and The Fortune Teller. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Sharepro profile picture
Sharepro
Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (207)
I also read your optimistic articles about both DAC and GSL. Which of the three is your highest conviction. How big would you size the position.
c
chris sword
Today, 1:35 PM
Comments (476)
Who do you think will charter the container ships? Who needs more ships? With many newbuilds hitting the market in 2024.
p
pachamama
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (547)
Not sure how Egypt will react at long term suez canal lost fees.
You prefer costamare above danaos or gsl ?
Or just another option on the same theme.
Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (2.21K)
@pachamama I hold all three. I think $CMRE offers the higher upside potential, but $GSL is likely to deliver the more stable returns ahead. Still, my biggest position is $DAC, because the upside is supported both my resilient cash flow visibility + dry bulk exposure.
