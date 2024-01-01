Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ares Capital: Earnings Likely Peaked - Brace For Impact In 2024 (Downgrade)

Jan. 01, 2024 1:30 PM ET
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ares Capital is a leading business development company with a market cap of $11.4B and trades at a discernible premium over its peers' median.
  • Concerns are rising about the company's portfolio performance as it is primarily based on floating rates, and its core earnings growth may come under pressure in 2024.
  • Despite the potential decline in earnings growth, Ares Capital is expected to remain resilient in 2024, supported by a higher-for-longer interest rate environment.
  • I argue why the market had already discounted hard landing risks, suggesting the worst is likely over.
  • With ARCC back at its key resistance level, outperformance could face more hurdles in 2024 as its earnings have likely peaked in 2023.
Two couples with sparklers

RgStudio

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is one of the market's leading business development companies or BDC. It last traded at a market cap of $11.4B. With a forward core earnings multiple of 8.5x, it's also ahead of its peers' median of 7.8x, suggesting a relative

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
30.99K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

d
dl4
Today, 2:13 PM
Comments (6.04K)
My cost/avg is 19.19
I like the dividend.

Should I stay or should I go?
elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Today, 2:05 PM
Comments (7.19K)
The headline seems inherently inconsistent with the substance of the article.
Elliot Miller
Code Talker Market Analysis profile picture
Code Talker Market Analysis
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (8.17K)
How to make:
Raising questions about one of the best BDCs out there, and kind of recommending market timing against that BDC
Ingredients:
1 best of breed BDC
A lot: people who read SA about $ARCC
Some: authors who want clicks [nothing wrong with it]

My take:
$ARCC is managed so well that I'm not trading it.
Could go to $21 before they do a secondary, or could fall during a recession.
I'm investing in the management team and not trading around this position because this is a company I'm so confident in based on over a decade of investing in them that it would take some abrupt change in management's abilities or direction for me to trade around my sizable position. I own two BDCs as my representatives for this space, and until $ARCC's management team disappoints me: $ARCC is one of them.
vvw profile picture
vvw
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (345)
Dividend is safe. That’s what I need. Not against total returns, but not the priority late in my career.
O
OneFreeThinker
Today, 1:44 PM
Comments (73)
Author's tagline includes a number "calls" that were quite prescient. Has anyone followed this author for a while to confirm the accuracy of the calls (i.e. were they strong calls or wishy washy full of hems and haws), did the author continue to push the theme to where we are now, and what were the author's calls throughout 2022? Thanks.
d
dl4
Today, 2:09 PM
Comments (6.04K)
@OneFreeThinker Strong calls
K
Kevin Smit
Today, 1:42 PM
Comments (1)
What are your views on the broader Ares companies?
S
Sciencelover
Today, 1:39 PM
Comments (62)
What if I'm content making my 9-10% income and happy with ARCC management? Sometimes holding a quality company/BDC is better than buying into a newer shiny one that doesn't have the consistent track record.
w
wwn2001
Today, 1:38 PM
Comments (6.92K)
I'll hold for the dividends thank you. Unless the share price hits $22.
