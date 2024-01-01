Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: Accept The Gift, Move On

Jan. 01, 2024 7:00 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock28 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple's stock had a remarkable year, rallying nearly 50% in 2023.
  • The stock rally is unjustified, driven by hype and investor brand loyalty, rather than actual growth and performance.
  • The growth story for Apple is centered on Services, but it is not enough to significantly impact overall growth due to the dominance of the products division.
  • The stock trades at nearly 30x FY24 EPS targets, offering a gift for shareholders cashing out here and moving on.
Christmas decoration isolated - apple with sugar star

Petra Schüller/iStock via Getty Images

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) investors don't appear to fully understand how the stock had a remarkable year disconnected from how bad the business actually performed during 2023. The tech giant went all year without growing, yet the stock ended the year trading

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
45.43K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (28)

d
doc47
Yesterday, 9:52 PM
Comments (4.02K)
I agree with some of this, but ll the buy backs and behind the scenes work on A-I will help going forward. The stock sure isn't a bargain here. I'm holding with covered calls in commission-free IRA. I won't cry, in fact I'll laugh all the way to the bank, if someone takes it away.
s
shelan1
Yesterday, 9:36 PM
Comments (72)
Long Apple!!😄
W
Wellington999
Yesterday, 9:24 PM
Comments (4.95K)
LOL, massive stock buybacks, lower costs with move to India, great new Vision market coming very soon, plus huge gains in new verticals like health, streaming and fintech..plus new AI product coming in 2024 that will be a virtual assistant and take on Google and Amazon
FA0007 profile picture
FA0007
Yesterday, 8:54 PM
Comments (38)
Apple will continue to perform well vs s&p. Their buybacks are astronomical and it’s obviously helping the stock move higher.
r
rayray17
Yesterday, 8:48 PM
Comments (93)
The key investor takeaway is that you have been wrong, you were wrong in 2023, and you will be wrong again in 2024. It's time to move on. Find another horse to beat in 2024.
o
outofbounds
Yesterday, 8:37 PM
Comments (330)
Do you have any historical and accurate Apple forecasts you have given that would help substantiate your case? Your record on Apple is not good. Pretty easy to recommend a sell at all time highs…
c
cuttysark8301
Yesterday, 8:12 PM
Comments (533)
So while I’m watching Alabama and Michigan playing a great game in the Rose Bowl, in tumbles another less than astute Apple article from: “Stoned Fox Das Kapital.” The only disconnect is being unable to see the forest through the trees.

Services won’t save Apple? Really? That’s your best guess? Good luck with that lame opinion as they keep growing services with over a 100 million subscribers and a number reaching close to $100 Billion in revenue for 2024.

Oops. Michigan missed a field goal. Just like “Stoned Fox Das Kapital” with this latest sad sack article.
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 7:57 PM
Comments (5.36K)
Your trying way to hard SFC. It’s a new year now. You need to change, accept defeat and move on.
deercreekvols profile picture
deercreekvols
Yesterday, 7:48 PM
Comments (25.36K)
TipRanks ratings for Stone Fox Capital on Apple:

Success Rate: 22% (2 of the last 9 calls have been correct)

Average Return on $APPL: -11.54%

Have to ask Seeking Alpha how an article by SFC on Apple helps investors?

Overall, Stone Fox Capital:

Success Rate: 45%
Average Return: -3.00%

TipRanks Overall Ratings on Stone Fox Capital- out of 5 Stars- 1 and 1/4
#20,906 out of 28,131 Financial Bloggers
#28,820 out of 36,796 experts

Very interesting rankings.
Saries profile picture
Saries
Yesterday, 8:04 PM
Comments (3.55K)
@deercreekvols Have to give you a big Thank You. You were the one that introduced me to TipRanks and ascertain the information. What a valuable resource. Don’t know how many so called experts that I learned weren’t and how many I should listen to but wasn’t.
deercreekvols profile picture
deercreekvols
Yesterday, 8:10 PM
Comments (25.36K)
@Saries

Thank you for your comment.

TipRanks is a valuable resource and Seeking Alpha could use it to screen "authors" who submit article after article on this site.

Readers deserve to know the record of the authors published on Seeking Alpha, in my opinion, and TipRanks is a great tool to see how the "experts" are performing.

Happy 2024!
Saries profile picture
Saries
Yesterday, 8:12 PM
Comments (3.55K)
@deercreekvols Phenomenal point. Essentially for people who pay the premium for Seeking Alpha.
Alpha Research profile picture
Alpha Research
Yesterday, 7:29 PM
Comments (60)
trip down memory lane, this was one of those guys that were insanely bearish towards Tesla before 2018
SEC Investigator2 profile picture
SEC Investigator2
Yesterday, 7:25 PM
Comments (3.16K)
You have to understand Apple is run by the two worst managers in the industry, Cook and Mastrati. Both need to be removed soon or Apple will die with a thousand cuts.
C
Carlspackler1
Yesterday, 7:46 PM
Comments (1.7K)
@SEC Investigator2 says a guy who was likely fired as an Apple security guard for “ strange behavior”
All*AAPL profile picture
All*AAPL
Yesterday, 7:55 PM
Comments (5.15K)
@SEC Investigator2: "You have to understand Apple is run by the two worst managers in the industry, Cook and Mastrati. Both need to be removed soon or Apple will die with a thousand cuts."

**No...*you* have to understand...Tim Cook became Apple CEO on August 24, 2011...when AAPL was at $13.44/share. AAPL finished 2024 at $192.53/share...up 1333%. Many long term AAPL investors are now millionaires thanks to Tim Cook and AAPL.

Now tell me how anyone who listened to your complaints about Tim Cook are doing...I'll wait.
n
nate311
Yesterday, 7:23 PM
Comments (7.75K)
you compare the greatest biz of all time that earns more, about $100B, and produces more cash than any biz ever with zoom, a software biz with sales of $4.5B that nets only $235M?
apple is priced toward the upper end of its RANGE but is in its early innings w/many paths forward. depending on an individual's unique financials, apple shouldn't be bought and should either be held or SOME nipped away as i did w/3% of my holdings mid dec around 199...for my highest basis shares: $7. i've owned apple since 1983.
apple's heft will make growing at anywhere near its past pace impossible, but it can still grow decently while returning plenty to owners in addition to capital gains via dividends and cash. selling ALL aapl now, and i emphasize all, even at its currently near-fully valued value, is likely to leave the seller regretting the sale in the coming few yrs when its mixed reality hdst and spatial computing has a reasonable chance to be the 2nd time apple changes the world.
D
Dr. LouX
Yesterday, 7:19 PM
Comments (5.19K)
So, if I sell AAPL, where should I park the money?
ispank profile picture
ispank
Yesterday, 7:24 PM
Comments (2.04K)
@Dr. LouX Park in the garage.
k
kevn1111
Yesterday, 7:15 PM
Comments (11.76K)
The stock is over valued. Yet buybacks continue. That is not acting in a fiduciary responsibility to shareholders.

About to be 5 qtrs without growth and then 6. If there wasn’t a name attached to this, the multiple would be at a minimum half of what it is.
J
JDoe20
Yesterday, 8:10 PM
Comments (12.7K)
@kevn1111
This is historically how the world’s largest company acts. Yes, it will do well for a while but be very cautious. The law of large numbers is a LAW. Watch carefully like I am. No more GE, csco or xom for me.

Everyone gets old and that includes companies.
All*AAPL profile picture
All*AAPL
Yesterday, 7:05 PM
Comments (5.15K)
Stone Fox Capital: "Apple's stock had a remarkable year, rallying nearly 50% in 2023. The stock rally is unjustified, driven by hype and investor brand loyalty, rather than actual growth and performance."

**Hey, welcome to 2024!! Good to see a brand new Apple article from you!!

Here's a suggestion on how you may want to start your January 2025 Apple article:

"Apple's stock had a remarkable year, rallying nearly 50% in 2024. The stock rally is unjustified, driven by hype and investor brand loyalty, rather than actual growth and performance."
k
kevn1111
Yesterday, 7:16 PM
Comments (11.76K)
@All*AAPL how can it have a remarkable 2025 in January 2025.
A
AusMatt
Yesterday, 7:18 PM
Comments (17)
@All*AAPL Exactly! There is no comparison of the Apple stock price with the stock price of Zoom.
n
nate311
Yesterday, 7:24 PM
Comments (7.75K)
@All*AAPL ha ha!! let 'em have it!
