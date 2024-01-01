Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Zen Ten - My Top Picks For 2024

Jan. 01, 2024 7:20 AM ETFICO, FTNT, IMKTA, LPLA, MRO, MSCI, NVDA, RS, TDG, UNH, ACGL, AMZN, CTVA, HRMY, KNSL, MELI, META, MHO, MSFT5 Comments
Summary

  • My 2023 picks outperformed (by a factor of 2X) the benchmark VTI.
  • I've managed to beat the market by an average of 3.7% per year over the past 10 years. Since I began using this list with clients in 2000, I’ve beaten the market by an average of 9.1% per year.
  • I do have a system, and it's been working since 2000. Though any system can stop working at any time and without warning.

2024 new year and piggy bank on the table

baona/iStock via Getty Images

Originally posted on December 30, 2023

I’ve been publishing the Zen Ten list each December since 2008. I pick my favorites and stick with them all year - no trading.

Before I reveal my

Erik Conley profile picture
Erik Conley
10.51K Followers
Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach. It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

Comments (5)

galicianova profile picture
galicianova
Today, 7:55 AM
Comments (7.82K)
I assume all entries have the same weight
Is ten stocks optimum? How would it change their number to twenty?
Thanks!
SuperPac profile picture
SuperPac
Today, 7:43 AM
Comments (14.13K)
Fine methodology and thanks for the list. FWIW, the 20 stocks on my radar are: $ASML, $AMD, $NVDA, $MSCI, $SPGI, $LLY, $MSFT, $NVO, $HUM, $KLAC, $ELV, $LRCX, $AMZN, $SNPS, $CDNS, $UNH, $VRTX, $AXON, $PH, $ADP
Mick Research profile picture
Mick Research
Today, 9:04 AM
Comments (3.11K)
@SuperPac nice list 👌
I really like $KLAC, however I feel like it's a bit overvalued. What's your opinion?
Mick Research profile picture
Mick Research
Today, 7:32 AM
Comments (3.11K)
Good stuff.
Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
Today, 7:27 AM
Comments (10.39K)
Nice piece and nice 23 year track record. I like your transparency, Erik. Good luck in 2024!
Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FICO--
Fair Isaac Corporation
FTNT--
Fortinet, Inc.
IMKTA--
Ingles Markets, Incorporated
LPLA--
LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
MRO--
Marathon Oil Corporation
Compare

