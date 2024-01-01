Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

7 Investments To Avoid In 2024

Jan. 01, 2024 7:00 AM ETARM, COST, COST:CA, GLD, LLY, NVDA, NVDA:CA, PLTR, PLUG, TSLA, TSLA:CA, NVO, LLY:CA, NONOF2 Comments
Giesbers Investment Strategy profile picture
Giesbers Investment Strategy
2.69K Followers

Summary

  • As is usual at the start of a new year, many Seeking Alpha contributors have shared their lists of where to put your money during 2024.
  • Not losing money with your investments is almost as important as making money.
  • In this article, I will present my views on where not to invest in 2024.
  • Some picks might be contrarian, some might be bold, and some might sound crazy, but I will try to explain why I believe these investments are likely to underperform in 2024.

Male hand holding craft envelope with text WARNING on blue background

Anastasiia Makarevich

First of all, I wish you all the best for 2024!

As is almost an annual tradition, many Seeking Alpha authors dutifully present their lists of stocks for 2024. Growth stocks, dividend stocks, real estate investment trusts, you can find a list of

This article was written by

Giesbers Investment Strategy profile picture
Giesbers Investment Strategy
2.69K Followers
I am a private investor from the Netherlands in my mid thirties. I have a very long term view and with my own investments I focus on an awkward combination of stable, dividend-paying investments, cryptocurrency, and growth. My favorite holding period is forever, but I am looking for interesting opportunities which might or might not become a success as well. I am writing for Seeking Alpha because I like to share my insights and enjoy the interaction about investing ideas. My writing is mostly about stocks I own, and others I am interested in.I try to approach every possible investment with a great deal of common sense. Every investment has bulls and bears, and I am always searching for a balanced view, which includes aspects of both. I also try to write balanced articles which provide new insights.On the picture you can see my cat, who sadly died a couple of years ago. I like to think that my investing mimics his behavior: most of the time not doing a lot, finding the best places to lie down (enjoying solid dividend-paying investments). But sometimes for a brief period of time he can become very agile and active, just like what I should do when I notice great investing opportunities (though I'm skeptical about market timing).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Edward J. Roche profile picture
Edward J. Roche
Today, 9:03 AM
Comments (9.22K)
btc should be on the list, total speculation.
tizod profile picture
tizod
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (1.51K)
I think these articles are good to have -stock to avoid or be cautious of. I agree with the list! I would not employ any strategy against ARM and NVDA as they are moats in a fast evolving area. I would not buy them now, but no action against them. I think the time for shorting TSLA is near. PLUG will die, the management has proven to be a sham (but the market loves the made up headlines!).
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARM--
Arm Holdings plc
COST--
Costco Wholesale Corporation
COST:CA--
Costco Wholesale Corporation
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
LLY--
Eli Lilly and Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.