Cristi Croitoru

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was the dominant market leader in the on-premises relational database market. As enterprises began migrating their workflows to the cloud, Oracle started losing its core strength in managed cloud databases and faced strong competition from Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and many emerging players like MongoDB (MDB), Snowflake (SNOW), and Databricks. I believe Oracle's core competitive advantage is eroding, and I recommend a 'Sell' rating with a fair value of $90 per share.

Cloud Migration and Rising Unstructured Data

Oracle's old business was quite straightforward: they sold the most reliable database to enterprise customers and raised service prices every year. However, as the entire IT industry transitioned into the cloud era, there was a surge in unstructured data, such as blogs, files, and games. Traditional relational databases struggled to process this type of data. Furthermore, data analytics now require the inclusion of both structured and non-structured data. Consequently, Oracle faced challenges in achieving growth, with only a 2-3% increase before the onset of Covid.

Oracle 10Ks

When enterprises began migrating workloads to the cloud, hyperscalers like AWS and Microsoft started providing cloud database services to these companies. Additionally, numerous new companies, such as MongoDB, Snowflake, and Databricks, emerged in this evolving landscape. I believe this new competitive scenario has completely eroded Oracle's core advantage.

Firstly, these new database service providers were born in the cloud, and their IT infrastructure was initially designed for public and hybrid cloud environments. In comparison to Oracle's database, these new databases are easier to deploy, offer more flexibility for expansion, and are better suited for the cloud.

Secondly, many services are consumption-based. For instance, Snowflake charges customers only when enterprises use their database and data analytics. This represents a fundamentally different business model compared to Oracle's licensing model.

Lastly, these new competitors are offering significantly lower prices than Oracle. For some non-mission-critical workloads, enterprises can deploy their data analytics at a much more cost-effective rate.

Exadata Database Service and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Of course, Oracle is not standing still; they have launched initiatives such as Exadata, a cloud-based database, an autonomous database, and a comprehensive cloud infrastructure for database services.

The Oracle Exadata database empowers enterprises to execute data analytics more efficiently at a significantly lower cost. In Q2 FY23, revenue from Exadata database cloud services surged by 40%, while the autonomous database saw a year-over-year increase of 26%. It's worth noting that in this article, FY23 refers to Oracle's official FY24 fiscal year, which concludes on May 31.

Furthermore, their cloud infrastructure (OCI) can be deployed independently or within Microsoft’s Azure. Despite entering the arena later than some competitors, Oracle's OCI stands out as one of their key drivers for growth.

Oracle Exadata database Website

They have made substantial investments in capital expenditures for data centers, anticipating their OCI growth rate to exceed 50% for the next few years, as mentioned in their recent earnings call. I believe their cloud-based database and infrastructure are poised for structural growth in the upcoming years, driven by the ongoing cloud transition and increasing demands for data analytics. This trend presents growth opportunities not only for Oracle but for all cloud-based database service providers. Additionally, Oracle boasts a vast customer base, and their cloud database and platform can facilitate existing customers in migrating to the cloud.

However, it's important to note that Oracle’s cloud services face formidable competition from hyperscalers and new cloud-based companies. The once-dominant position Oracle held in the realm of relational databases has waned in the new era of cloud and AI.

Cerner Acquisition Is Not a Smart Move

In June 2022, Oracle completed the acquisition of Cerner for $28 billion. Cerner, an electronic health records (EHR) company, is one of the major players in the EHR market, alongside Epic. Cerner's platform aids hospitals in integrating their operational, clinical, and financial tools into a comprehensive system. However, the electronic health records market in the U.S. is already saturated, with most hospitals having adopted electronic record systems. Given this, I question the strategic sense behind Oracle's acquisition of Cerner.

On one hand, Oracle's primary focus is databases, while Cerner specializes in healthcare software. There is limited overlap between the two businesses, with the primary synergy being Oracle's efforts to migrate Cerner's Millennium product customers to their OCI cloud platform. It is anticipated that half of these customers will have transitioned to OCI by February.

On the other hand, Cerner wasn't experiencing significant growth prior to the acquisition. As mentioned, the electronic health records market was saturated with established players, and Cerner faced challenges in achieving growth before the deal.

Financial Analysis and Outlook

Before the onset of COVID-19, Oracle's revenue experienced an average growth of 2%, and adjusted operating profits increased by an average of 2% from FY15 to FY19. The company allocated a significant portion of its cash towards dividends, share buybacks, and the acquisition of Cerner. Following the substantial acquisition, their net debt leverage rose to above 4x, a comparatively high level when compared to other tech companies.

Oracle 10Ks

During Q2 FY23, Oracle achieved a 4% constant revenue growth and a 9% growth in diluted EPS. For the upcoming quarter, they anticipate total revenues, including those from the recently acquired Cerner, to grow between 6% and 8% year over year. I believe they are well-positioned to achieve growth within this range in Q3. The momentum of their cloud-based database and OCI is expected to persist, supported by the ongoing expansion of Oracle's data centers. Management, as highlighted in the earnings call, foresees OCI's growth exceeding 50%, fueled by these new capabilities. They also emphasized significant pent-up demand for cloud databases, particularly in the government end-market. I anticipate these pent-up demands providing substantial visibility for Oracle in Q3.

Oracle Quarterly Earnings

Valuation

The model assumes a 7% revenue growth in FY23, consistent with the performance in the previous two quarters. For normalized growth, the model projects 5% organic revenue growth and 0.8% growth from acquisitions. These assumptions slightly exceed their historical average, reflecting the anticipated additional growth from their cloud infrastructure and cloud database offerings.

Oracle DCF

The expansion of their margins is attributed to operating leverage and a decrease in intangible amortization expenses. The acquisition of Cerner notably led to a surge in intangibles on their balance sheet, escalating from $1.4 billion in FY21 to $9.8 billion in FY22. While the amortization expenses initially impacted their near-term profit margins, there is potential for improvement over time.

The model utilizes a 10% discount rate, a 4% terminal growth rate, and a 7% tax rate. Based on these parameters, the fair value is calculated to be $90 per share.

Key Risks

Cerner platform transition from license to SaaS model: Cerner is undergoing a transition, shifting their offerings from on-premises to the cloud to maximize the benefits of Oracle’s OCI platform. This SaaS transition is expected to result in a temporary decline in their license revenue in the near term. The management anticipates a 1-2% decline in Cerner’s revenue for the full year, attributing it to this cloud transition. I believe that the revenue decline caused by the cloud transition is of a short-term nature.

Hardware Business: Approximately 6.5% of Oracle's revenue comes from hardware, including offerings such as Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, and other database-related hardware. As the trend towards cloud migration persists, there is an expected decline in demand for hardware over time. This shift occurs as enterprises no longer need to invest in expensive hardware for on-premises database systems when transitioning to the cloud.

Heavy Capital Expenditures: To strengthen their OCI business, Oracle has escalated its capital expenditure in recent years. Notably, they allocated 10.6% of revenue to capex in FY21 and further increased it to 17.4% in FY22, a substantial rise from the 5.3% spent in FY20. This heightened capital expenditure is anticipated to persist in the near future, particularly as Oracle continues to expand by building additional data centers.

Conclusion

In the era of cloud and AI, I believe Oracle's core competitive advantage is diminishing, leading me to initiate a 'Sell' rating with a fair value of $90 per share.