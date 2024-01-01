Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hongkong Land: Watch New CEO Appointment And Share Repurchases

Jan. 01, 2024 7:06 AM ETHongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKHGF) Stock
Summary

  • Michael Smith will become Hongkong Land's new CEO in April, and I think that he is the right person to lead the company considering his credentials.
  • Hongkong Land has spent over $600 million on share buybacks between September 2021 and end of 2023. The company has prioritized repurchases over investments because the stock is undervalued.
  • I award a Buy rating to Hongkong Land in view of its undervaluation (trading at a quarter of the book) and the new CEO appointment that could serve as a catalyst.
Cityscape Hong Kong and Junkboat at Twilight

Nikada

Elevator Pitch

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCPK:HKHGF) (H78:SP) stock is still rated as a Buy.

I previously reviewed Hongkong Land's interim financial results for the first half of 2021 in my August 5, 2021 write-up. The company calls itself

