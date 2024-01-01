2023 FY Portfolio Review: Alpha Sought And Gained

tadamichi

Moats and Monopolies

Welcome to Moats and Monopolies! Here we try to share honest, well-researched and objective analyses of high-quality long-only stock picks. This is the first full-year update since we started sharing our portfolio here on Seeking Alpha to enhance transparency for readers and followers of our writing as well as allow for others the chance to follow along with our investment journey. Below you can see previous updates to see how our portfolio evolves and performs over time.

Q2 2023 In this initial share, we discuss our professional background and reasons for sharing publicly the portfolio. Q3 2023 In this update, we go into more detail regarding our investment philosophy, and the portfolio (as well as our pen name) was changed to Moats and Monopolies. Click to enlarge

Investment Philosophy in 100 Words

We are long-only and 99% invested in the stock market (with 1% speculatively invested in Bitcoin). We invest in companies from around the world that can compound their revenues over time - ideally with high margins. We prefer companies with low capital expenditures and low debt levels. We look for companies with defensible moats and love to see companies with sustainable monopolistic parts to their businesses. We have no problem paying for quality and believe that the key isn't valuation but patience - we expect to beat the market by buying better-than-average companies and holding for the long term.

Changes

Buys

Costco (COST) - So, did we purchase the company at a time with record valuations at all-time high prices? Absolutely. Do we regret it? Nope. We have been waiting for a while to purchase this amazing long-term winner at a discount and have failed miserably to find that time. Despite all of the number crunching, it always appears expensive and always outperforms the market. For any of you living in caves, Costco is a discount wholesaler and probably the best retailer in the world. The business model is pretty simple - sell a lot of stuff and sell it for a smidge above purchase price, leading to wafer-thin margins; however, the genius is that customers need to be paying members to enter stores. This adds a second very high margin, recurring revenue aspect to Costco as well as an inbuilt detraction from one of the themes of the year in the industry - shrink aka theft. If Costco's customers, who remember are paying for the right to access bulk household goods and groceries at the cheapest possible available prices, are caught stealing, they could well lose their membership. The company builds out a limited number of new warehouses each year and are spreading slowly internationally. Over time, these warehouses earn more and more. As cashflows build up on the balance sheet, Costco pays intermittent 'special dividends' to remove excess cash and return it directly to shareholders. The company's share price has been on a rip this year, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see comments stating as much below the line; however, we intend to hold it forever and are confident that the orange line below will continue to deliver that delicious Alpha that we are all on this platform to find.

The Quality of Costco (Seeking Alpha)

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) - It is entirely possible that you have never heard of this company, whether living in a cave or not, and are now wondering how to find out more about it. Feel free to consider an overview of their business model here and a brilliantly timed 'buy rating' here. In a nutshell, it is a B2B company that delivers machines that provide high-end facials to mostly beauty salons and spas. They have a great core business whereby they upskill and train beauticians to use their devices and then once installed, sell proprietary consumables that are required for each treatment as well as celebrity-endorsed customisable 'boosters' to further enhance the experience. That is a great razor and blade business model and one that we have compared to Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) in the past. So why has their share price cratered this year? Well, put simply they have been terribly mismanaged. On one hand, their products are now being sold in high-end retail outlets such as Harrods of London and LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) owned Sephora. On the other, there has been a near-constant change within the C-Suite, the previous management teams have been buying back shares with the IPO money (the company is still not profitable) as well as constantly discussing new verticals and growth areas rather than focus on their core product. The company then lost around 2/3rds of its value in a single day when the CEO failed to turn up to earnings, the company declared that he was leaving and that they had had to replace many faulty new machines to uphold their reputation with clients. So why is the company on our buy list? Simply, the market completely threw the baby out with the bathwater and offered a mouth-watering price that has already doubled in the past month or so. It is easily our most speculative investment but it could be a multi-bagger over time if they can get a decent leader in.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) - An incredibly expensive but market-dominating surgical robot provider. It has a razor and blade model in which it installs its equipment in hospitals and then sells the consumable instruments that are needed to carry out surgeries. The company has worked closely with medical teams to ensure that they are upskilled to work alongside its devices. This network effect then carries over to hospitals that will expect new doctors and surgeons to be able to use their capital-expensive machines. It is a network effect that should resist the entry of competitors in the next few years when/if Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and/or Medtronic (MDT) get their devices over the upcoming regulatory hurdles required to sell their devices. However, there is a chance that the share price or the current eyewatering PE of around 60 would contract should that happen. This is definitely a long-term play, but as the market for surgical robots could quadruple from here out a decade, even if Intuitive's market share were to decrease, there are still plenty of future cashflows available for new investors to benefit from. Further, investors often completely overweight the impact of competition on our decision-making. Take Netflix (NFLX), which lost a lot of its market cap partially down to the perceived threat of Disney (DIS) and Warner Bros. (WBD) and their respective streaming options. If these media goliaths with their back catalogues and enviable IP cannot make a serious dent in how we watch TV, it is not a stretch to argue that in the far more important world of life-altering surgery, Intuitive can protect its moat against even the strongest of competitors.

Global Surgical Robots Market Forecast (market.uk)

Sells

Enphase (ENPH) - We did something quite unusual with Enphase. We bought and sold very quickly, within a couple of months. Enphase is a market leader in the residential solar space that has been punished by increased interest rates and decreased subsidies across various markets, both of which have made installation less lucrative for homeowners. We saw a price mismatch and bought in; however, there is little recurring revenue and the more we researched the more we felt that the product was becoming increasingly commoditised. With that, the recent bounce after the company announced layoffs brought about an early exit opportunity wherein we walked away with a small profit. It has been chalked up to a learning experience and we move on. Enphase is probably still a good investment long term at these price levels; however, we could not accurately forecast future cash flows and so moved funds towards other opportunities.

MSCI India (INDA) and MSCI World Health (FHLC) - As the confidence in our investing strategy has increased, there are some old remnants of a more diversified past portfolio that need to be cleared out. The original theses for these ETFs had been quite straightforward: India is an emerging market with a huge potential for innovation and entrepreneurship as well as the world's largest population and democracy. Healthcare is a safe industry to invest in but a tricky one from which to individually stock pick. As we move forward, having a smaller number of high-quality companies and being more focused will support our endeavours of beating the market over the longer term. Much of these funds were consolidated into the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) ETF that we will continue to own for the long term.

Rightmove plc (OTCPK:RTMVY) - Rightmove is a great little company. It's an estate agent listing portal that has some of the best margins of any company in any industry in the world. If you are looking for a play on the UK housing market or if you are a UK economy bull, consider reading this. However, we are increasingly concerned that the damage done to the country post-Brexit may well mean that the opportunity cost from holding this company in the portfolio could affect our returns as it is almost exclusively reliant on the UK market for its revenues.

The Moats and Monopolies Portfolio

The Moats and Monopolies Portfolio (Author's Work)

8.13% Nasdaq 100 ETF

5.67% Adobe

5.68% Microsoft

5.49% Cash

5.06% Visa

5.06% Moody's

4.87% Alphabet C

4.88% MSCI Inc

4.75% S&P Global

4.60% Mastercard

4.59% Booking Holdings

4.22% LVMH

4.07% MercadoLibre

4.12% Evolution Gaming

4.10% Canadian Pacific Railway

3.94% Amazon

3.71% Union Pacific

3.32% Apple

2.91% Intuitive Surgical

2.85% Costco

2.66% Linde

2.13% Games Workshop

1.34% The Beauty Health Company

Portfolio Stats

Number of Stocks - 21

Number of Total Holdings (including cash) - 24

Median Market Cap (billions) - €135,445

Mean Average Age of Company - 45 years

Weighted Gross Profit Margin - 77.59%

Weighted Levered FCF Margin - 29.28%

Weighted ROIC - 23.14%

Weighted WACC - 12.15%

Weighted ROCE - 69.08%

PE on Price - 36.38

FCF Yield on Price - 3.40%

10 Year Revenue Growth - 16.35%

10 Year FCF Growth - 23.26%

Margins of the Moats and Monopolies Portfolio over time (Author's Work) Spread between ROIC and WACC of the Moats and Monopolies Portfolio over time (Author's Work) Weighted Valuation of the Moats and Monopolies Portfolio over time (Author's Work) Weighted Growth of the Moats and Monopolies Portfolio over time (Author's Work)

OK. So what are we seeing here? These charts show us that the valuation of the Moats and Monopolies portfolio is pretty high and increasingly so. However, it is more expensive because the companies that we own have high margins, low debt, are growing quickly, and are of very high quality. Over time, these valuations on cost will fall but the quality will remain for decades.

The reinvestment spread chart shows us the cost of debt financing increasing as a lagged indicator of global interest rate hikes and how they are affecting public companies. The ROIC line fell because of the sale of Rightmove, which has such low overheads that it had an ROIC of over 400% and completely skewed the data for the portfolio.

At a time of increased cost of capital from the debt markets, it is important to understand the balance sheets of the companies that you hold as those with high levels of debt are going to be paying out increasing amounts of earnings to cover the interest of those debts. Tip - Type in a ticker into Seeking Alpha, then click > Financials > Income Statement > Period TTM by quarter > View YoY Growth > Balance Sheet to see how the management teams of your respective holdings are managing debt. Here you can see Moody's Corp management team paying off debt after a recent acquisition.

How is your company managing its debt? (Seeking Alpha)

Benchmarking

Benchmarking the Moats and Monopolies Portfolio (Author's Work)

Since deciding to publicly share our investing journey on Seeking Alpha, the Moats and Monopolies portfolio performance has been benchmarked against what we feel are the most appropriate indices: The S&P 500 (yellow on the chart), the MSCI World (green) and the Nasdaq 100 (grey). The graph above charts the progress of a theoretical $10k investment into each of the aforementioned index funds as well as the Moats and Monopolies portfolio (the dotted line), which is currently in 2nd place behind the Nasdaq after a tech overperformance boosted both portfolios. We believe over time that the high growth, high margin, high ROCE, and ROIC businesses in our portfolio will lead to overperformance over the long term and although it's nice to beat the S&P this year, it really isn't important. What is, is long-term Alpha - the thing that we are all looking for and the reason we all hang out together on this platform, sharing our investing philosophies and our investment journeys.

Lessons and Mistakes From 2023

It has been an interesting investing year for all of us. We learned that large technology companies that make all of the money are still actually worthy of our investment money, after 2022 confusingly discarded them. Ultimately, it is not market momentum of the current investing climate that is important, but the underlying fundamentals of a company and its opportunity to grow over time. It is also important to be really clear about what one's investment philosophy is and what one holds in their portfolio. Without this clarity, we can be forced to sell great assets at the wrong price or panic when the market loses its interest in stocks that we hold.

We made this mistake just before starting our portfolio share in selling Meta Platforms (META) in January and missing out on an almost tripling of its share price from there. It had been held for a couple of years and would have been sold at a loss if it hadn't been for twice buying dips on its "we are all going to live in a headset" stock price decline. When the stock started to surge at the beginning of the year, we were delighted to sell it and wipe our feet with a small gain. This was easily the biggest mistake of our year. Few could have seen just how impressively Mark Zuckerberg cut expenses and made his company more efficient; however, the fundamental assets and wide moat of the business were there in plain sight and we ignored them. Mistakes are for learning and this is something we do not intend to do again.

Plan for 2024

There has been a relatively high amount of turnover in the past few quarters in our portfolio and the plan for 2024 is quite straightforward. We do not intend to buy any new companies or sell any existing ones. We feel that the portfolio has a nice balance of themes and sectors, and that there is plenty of quality as can be seen in the statistics above. At this point with the markets at highs and the Fear and Greed index at peak greed, we are going to start accumulating cash for a while until valuations calm down and look patiently for dips and drops in the businesses that we own. In addition to which we will continue to buy into the QQQ each month as a savings plan does this automatically post pay day.

Values are being bid up and stretched by optimism (CNN)

We do not expect the technology sector to outperform as impressively as it did this year and feel that the prices have a lot of optimism already baked in. With that in mind, we are unsure as to whether our tech-heavy portfolio will beat the market again next year; however, we are confident in what we own and would happily average our cost prices down should the markets swing back into a more defensive mindset, particularly as the much prophesied recession never did come but still might.

Final Words

Thank you to everyone who read this or any of our other articles that we wrote this year. We and grateful for the opportunity to learn with you and are always appreciative of constructive and respectful comments below the line of the article. Wishing you and your families a wonderful winter holiday and see you all in 2024!