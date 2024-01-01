Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comstock Resources: Betting On Jerry Jones

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Jerry Jones owns enough stock to control Comstock Resources.
  • Demand for natural gas is still growing, as indicated by bullish forecasts from gas handling equipment suppliers.
  • Supply growth is moderating and storage levels are comfortably below peak levels, suggesting a potential adjustment in natural gas prices.
  • Days of usage compared in storage is not out of line with the past because demand has grown while investments in storage have not been made.
  • This company is well placed for the coming recovery of natural gas prices.
Many neatly arranged large cylindrical storage tanks by the seaside

Chun han

Major shareholder Jerry Jones controls Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK). As has been noted in the past, Mr. Jones has invested roughly $1 billion of his own money in the company. There is a fair amount of export capacity being

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRK AR GTLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (14.16K)
“Therefore, that short position shown above represents roughly one-half of the shares available for trading purposes.”

Please note that you are misinterpreting the SA short interest data. It is short as a percent of float, not short as a percent of total. CRK has 24 million shares sold short (you see the number lower down on the page you screenshotted https://ibb.co/748cXLF ), vs 278 million total and a 114 million float (this removes all of Jerry’s shares and some additional insiders; I think SA might use a different float).

24 million shares short is not one half of the shares available for trading purposes.

As for the headline, I wonder if the gas market knows #68 checked in as an eligible receiver?
R
RhinoMoney
Today, 7:33 AM
Comments (604)
CRK vs EQT vs CHK vs Southwestern?
