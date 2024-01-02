Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dollar General: Why Things Have Gone Wrong And If A Revitalization Is Possible

Jan. 02, 2024 7:30 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG) Stock
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.75K Followers

Summary

  • Dollar General’s financial results have materially declined during the last 3 quarters, owing to cracks in its business model and a continued weakening of macroeconomic conditions.
  • We are expecting headwinds such as shrink and markdowns to subside in the coming 12 months, although this will not be sufficient to revert to its historical levels.
  • Management must invest in its customer experience and growth strategy, which will involve a strategic overhaul of its store expansion approach and store experience.
  • Despite the weaker financial performance, DG continues to outperform its peers, which is important context for the long-term quality of DG. We do expect Dollar General to continue to outperform, although not to the degree historically.
  • DG stock is trading broadly in line with its fair value in our view, suggesting execution risk is not rewarded.
Dollar General Misses Analysts" Expectations On Their Quarterly Earnings

Brandon Bell

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is that we are not yet questioning the fundamental quality of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), although do believe a decade of chasing growth and superior margins has left the business in a

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.75K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.