Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TSMC: Major Apple Risk Persists But Stock Still Investible (Rating Upgrade)

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.06K Followers

Summary

  • TSMC is a prudent choice for investment in the semiconductor industry, which is expected to continue growing.
  • The rise in competition at the leading edge of the market poses a risk to TSMC's market share and pricing power.
  • Apple, TSMC's largest customer, may explore other foundries for its chip manufacturing, potentially impacting TSMC's business.

Taiwan Semiconductor"s Morris Chang Speaks At Forum

Annabelle Chih/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

TSMC (NYSE:TSM) is and will likely remain for years to come a prudent choice to invest in the semiconductor industry, which has been and is expected to remain a growing market over time. As a (pure

This article was written by

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.06K Followers
With an engineering background, looking for companies with expertise to be well-positioned for growth and leadership.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
SMF_USR
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (2.05K)
IFS cannot be successful, at least in the form as envisioned by a lot of the Intel bulls. It has a plethora of challenges to get through before it even poses a real risk to TSM. Even if it becomes a viable threat in time, TSM will have to screw up majorly for IFS to have any chance. And much as Arne, who has been a relentless, as well as a renowned Intel bull for years, would wish it, I doubt TSM “is on a path to both lose its (foundry) process leadership, as well as potentially becoming a more expensive foundry in general.”

Even assuming they reach parity, there will be major price competition which will make the economics for IFS disastrous. Again Arne assumes “there should not be any reason to expect a race-to-the-bottom price war, since both companies are very much focused on achieving high margins.” Why? In which highly competitive situations, assuming similar capacity and quality, is there not a price war? Especially in semis?

TSM has the advantage of sunk costs, and being a first mover and therefore absent screwing up, will have the ability to reduce prices far in excess of what IFS (more expensive to run) can withstand. Most customers trust TSM and are only looking at other sources for risk mitigation, and as a way to negotiate better prices, NOT as a primary replacement. That will not change unless TSM truly screws up and somehow forsakes its technological leadership and operational excellence.

i’d be willing to bet that several years hence, IFS will probably eventually be amalgamated into GFS and Samsung, (and maybe even TSM) with no meaningful change in market share of any major players. All those players are going to get additional fabs at a significant discount, thanks to IFS and Intel shareholders.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.