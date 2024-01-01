Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TSLY: IRS Says Thank You For Your 'Investment'

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.3K Followers

Summary

  • The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF uses a covered-call options strategy to generate monthly income from Tesla shares.
  • The strategy caps upside returns and leaves investors exposed to uncapped downside returns, leading to potential underperformance.
  • TSLY's high distribution rate may leave investors with large tax bills even if they have not sold shares.
IRS Building in Washington

Pgiam

Almost from day 1, I have been cautious on the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:TSLY), as the idea of 'harvesting' call option premiums on extremely volatile assets like Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) common shares appear

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.3K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

p
patriawan carlos
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (15)
the trick is just to invest during dividend payment period and hedge the position. Dont hold it long term.
saintemarie50 profile picture
saintemarie50
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (148)
"Uncapped downside" ???? The most an investor can lose is his/her investment? Or are we missing something?
M
Matt1164
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (247)
There’s a tsly subreddit and I mention this thesis. It is a lose lose for income investors
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TSLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.