TSLY: IRS Says Thank You For Your 'Investment'

Pgiam

Almost from day 1, I have been cautious on the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:TSLY), as the idea of 'harvesting' call option premiums on extremely volatile assets like Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) common shares appear to be a loser's game, best to be avoided.

With the TSLY ETF having been in operation for over a year, let us review its performance since inception and discuss one timely topic, taxes.

Brief Fund Overview

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF seeks to generate attractive monthly income by writing covered-call options ("BuyWrite strategy) on TSLA shares. The TSLY ETF will also invest excess cash into treasuries to earn additional income.

Instead of owning the actual underlying shares, TSLY creates synthetic long exposure to TSLA stock by selling long-dated at the money ("ATM") puts while simultaneously buying long-dated ATM calls (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Illustrative synthetic long position (optionsplaybook.com)

This synthetic long options strategy gives the TSLY ETF virtually the same exposure to TSLA shares without the high initial capital outlay.

Against the long-dated synthetic long position, the TSLY ETF will write short-dated out of the money ("OTM") calls to 'harvest' option premium income. TSLY will typically write options 5-15% OTM with less than 1 month to expiry, although in the recent past, we have seen the TSLY ETF write weekly options (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - TSLY had ventured into weekly options (yieldmaxetfs.com)

Figure 3 shows TSLY's current holdings. TSLY currently has a synthetic long position created using January expiry options with a $250 strike price, and has written January $262.5 calls against this long. The TSLY ETF also holds treasury bills for cash management purposes.

Figure 3 - TSLY currently holds January options (yieldmaxetfs.com)

The TSLY ETF has been incredibly successful, gathering close to $850 million in investor assets (Figure 4). The TSLY ETF charges a 0.99% management fee.

Figure 4 - TSLY overview (yieldmaxetfs.com)

Capped Upside; Uncapped Downside

As I have written previously, covered-call strategies cap upside returns with uncapped downside returns. Over time, this typically leads to underperformance. This is because a covered-call strategy basically cuts off the right-tail distribution of potential returns in exchange for premium income.

Furthermore, even if TSLY writes 7% OTM calls every month, this does not mean the fund will provide full participation in the first 21% of positive price returns over 3 months (3 x 7%). This is because actual returns over the 3 months will depend on the individual monthly returns (i.e. the path TSLA shares take during the 3 months).

For example, if TSLA's monthly returns are 10%, -13%, 15%, the TSLY ETF could even deliver negative returns over the 3 month period (1.07 x 0.87 x 1.07 = 0.996) compared to a positive return (1.10 x 0.87 x 1.15 = 1.10) for the underlying TSLA shares.

Since inception, the TSLY ETF has only delivered 10.0% total returns, even though TSLA has appreciated by 35.6% over that timeframe. (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - TSLY has only returned 10.0% since inception (Seeking Alpha)

High Distribution Causes MTM Losses...

Another issue with TSLY's strategy is that it essentially converts unrealized capital gains and NAV into distributions. As TSLY's distribution rate is so high (60%+ headline distribution rate), the repeated payment of TSLY's monthly distributions erode the fund's NAV and trading price over time. As a result, investors may be saddled with significant unrealized capital losses as a result of their investment.

For example, on a simple price basis, TSLY shares have actually lost 40.5% of its value since inception (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - TSLY share price is down 40% since inception (Seeking Alpha)

...And Income Tax Bills

Even worse, since the vast majority of TSLY's distribution is considered net investment income, investors in TSLY may face large current income tax bills when they do their annual taxes (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - TSLY distributions are considered NII (TSLY tax disclosures)

So from a tax perspective, long-term investors in TSLY may be at a huge disadvantage compared to peers who bought TSLA shares directly.

TSLY shareholders have to pay large annual current taxes due to the high net investment income nature of TSLY's distribution, even though they are holding TSLY shares for the 'long-term'. On the other hand, long-term investors in TSLA shares only pay long-term capital gains taxes when they choose to sell their shares.

(Author's note, readers should consult a tax professional to discuss their individual tax situation)

Conclusion

I can definitely sympathize with investors who are attracted to the TSLY ETF with its eye-popping 60%+ annual distribution yield. However, after looking at the fund's performance since inception, it is clear that long-term holders of TSLY may significantly underperform TSLA, since upside returns are capped, while downside is uncapped.

Furthermore, as investors tally their gains and losses from 2023 and prepare their tax returns for the IRS (or CRA for Canadians), have they fully considered the tax implications of investing in ultra-high yielding funds like the TSLY?

The TSLY ETF essentially converts unrealized gains and NAV into taxable distributions. This means investors may be on the hook for large income tax bills even if they have not sold their TSLY shares.

For conservative income-oriented investors, I continue to recommend they avoid high yielding funds like TSLY.