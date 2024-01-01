Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Juan de la Hoz
Summary

  • CSHI invests in T-bills and S&P 500 put option spreads to generate income.
  • CSHI yields 6.2% and has low volatility and drawdowns.
  • The fund may experience small losses during severe bear markets, but overall risks are minor.
  • An overview of the fund follows.
Treasury

Douglas Rissing

Two weeks ago, I wrote about the Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH), which invests in T-bills and equity option spreads. HIGH offers investors a strong 9.4% distribution yield, with low realized volatility and drawdowns.

A few days after

Juan de la Hoz
Juan de la Hoz has worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and as an economics professor. He has experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He focuses on dividend, bond, and income funds, with a strong focus on ETFs.

Juan is a contributor to the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory which is led by Stanford Chemist. Features of the service include: managed income portfolios (targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields) making use of high-yield opportunities in the CEF and ETF fund space. These are geared toward both active and passive investors of all experience levels. The vast majority of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory holdings are also monthly-payers, for faster compounding and steady income streams. Other features include 24/7 chat, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

thumbsoup
Today, 1:49 PM
Do buyers of $CSHI believe the risk event, the SP500 big drop, will not occur?

I don't understand the attraction.

As you said, if the big drop happens, its going to take a long time to make up for the loss because the extra return over T-bills is just ~1%.

I'm a fan of equity/bond + derivatives strategies. I own some $PSLDX from Pimco, and some $JEPI from JP Morgan. But neither investment is for the purpose of capital preservation or short term income. I know they are volatile, and I don't care what happens month to month.

Why is the investor in T-bills?
Eileen Dover
Today, 12:32 PM
@Juan de la Hoz - Long HIGH, what about AGGH which seems very similar to HIGH and yields 1% more? Thanks. Happy New year !!
hafen
Today, 12:02 PM
I own HIGH, I’ll buy some CSHI; they’ll likely both be gone when my open order for GOOG trips in.
thumbsoup
Today, 1:52 PM
@hafen What do you see as valuable in CSHI?

I'm trying to understand the attraction. To me it looks like a small total return lift over T-bills but with risk of loss that T-bill buyers don't want. But people are buying CSHI so I'm missing something.
hafen
Today, 2:01 PM
@thumbsoup Truthfully, good question….most of these are places where I “park cash” waiting for a real investment. While waiting, and it won’t be long because I am usually fully invested, I get some income. In my view, there are must better places, but I won’t risk much and it won’t be for long, YET, I will get to see how it plays out. My primary investment strategy is dividend growth, so I get some downside there, that’s where my income derives, but I do play with about 20% of my market net worth and that’s where this money resides awaiting deployment. As for comparing CSHI with T-bills, I have about 2-years worth of income maintained as what I call emergency money, most of which is in T-bills, but that likely won’t be liquidated early, whereas the CSHI will. Hope that helps.
thumbsoup
Today, 2:05 PM
@hafen thanks that makes sense
Ron1634
Today, 11:27 AM
Excellent write-up Juan.
I will keep my open order on HIGH (pennies away), and pass on CSHI.

.... Happy New Year!
Eileen Dover
Today, 12:31 PM
@Ron1634 Ron, HIGH rarely moves at all, I've been waiting for days and days for a very slight drop to add more. GLTU ! How about AGGH with a comparable portfolio as HIGH but a yield of 1% higher? We'll see what Juan says.
Bobbie B
Today, 11:03 AM
CSHI seems to have lower highs and lower lows lately, how will it perform in a decreasing rate environment? Any tax advantages to CSHI?
Happy New Year!
