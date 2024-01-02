Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Altria: Working Hard On A Bottom For A 2024 Recovery (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 02, 2024 8:30 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO) StockBTAFF, BTI2 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Altria Group stock downtrend bias has played out as expected, with a failed reversal at the $42 level before the recent plunge following BAT's writedown fears.
  • The market remains uncertain about MO's medium- and long-term recovery, given its US market concentration and high exposure to smokeable products.
  • However, buying sentiments at the $40 level remains robust, helping to underpin MO's recent consolidation. In other words, the worst could be over.
  • I explain why I'm ready to turn bullish at the current levels, as MO likely reached peak pessimism, providing the setup for a 2024 recovery.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Investors are trading stocks. In the electronic market through computer.

iantfoto

My caution on Altria Group (MO) has played out according to my expectations since my previous update in October. I urged investors to avoid trying to catch MO's falling knife, as it remains mired in a downtrend bias. However, I

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
31.04K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

D
DPA2022
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (20)
Twice a year we hear and read the news that Altria is going down and we all should sell a nicely profitable, boring, and reliable stock. Yet Altria delivers a dividend each quarter longer than most of us are alive, and the stock price is around $40-$50 on average for the last decade. $3.92 dividend paid last year. It would be different if they invested in shares buybacks, but that´s simply not their strategy and neither is the strategy for investors buying and holding the stock. Therefore I agree with the author to add more stock and enjoy the cashflow.
A
Always Bullish
Today, 8:52 AM
Comments (2.48K)
@It’s the only product you make for a penny and sell for a dollar and the sweetener is it’s addictive” Warren Buffett. Now you hear different figures ranging from 7.5% to 9.5% as the average stock market return over the life of the market so if MO wants to reward me with around a 10% safe rising dividend yield taxed at 20% what’s not to like here?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.