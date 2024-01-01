Tsokur

Introduction

It's time to combine two subjects that I love to cover: industrial markets and real estate.

In this article, we'll discuss STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), one of America's largest real estate investment trusts ("REIT").

With a market cap of $7 billion, the company comes with consistent dividend growth and a 3.7% yield, making it a suitable investment for income-seeking investors.

It also has outperformed its real estate peers by a wide margin since its IPO in 2011.

Furthermore, not only does this company benefit from a rock-solid business, but it also still benefits from secular growth in the industrial real estate industry.

Unfortunately, after rallying 27% from its 52-week lows, the stock has reached a valuation that I would consider to be "fair," which means at current prices, I prefer to wait for a dip, or I would opt for undervalued, higher-yielding alternatives.

In this article, I'll elaborate on all of this, starting with the bigger picture.

So, let's get to it!

The Industrial Giant

As I already briefly mentioned, STAG went public in 2011. Since then, it has grown into an S&P 400 Mid-Cap giant with close to 570 buildings, covering 112 million square feet in key markets.

As of the third quarter, the company operates in 41 states, with close to 90% of its buildings operating in Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets.

A quarter of its assets have multi-tenant agreements, which decreases operational risks.

Moreover, as of this year, it has rent escalators close to the current rate of inflation and a weighted average lease term of 4.5 years.

Furthermore:

The company has a well-diversified geographic diversification. Its largest market is Chicago, which accounted for 7.7% of its 2022 rent.

Philadelphia accounted for 7.2% of total rent, making it the second-largest market.

10.9% of its rent came from Air Freight & Logistics, followed by Containers & Packaging, accounting for 8.2% of total rent in 2022.

Its largest tenant is Amazon (AMZN), which accounted for 3.0% of total rent. Number two was Eastern Metal Supply, which accounted for 0.9% of total rent.

What's interesting is that STAG benefits from a very important trend in the U.S.: economic re-shoring.

Although the U.S. is not completely decoupling from China, we are witnessing an accelerating trend of businesses reducing supply chain risks. They are moving parts of their supply chains to North America to reduce dependence on China.

This trend is accelerated by foreign nations moving production to the U.S. European companies, for example, are benefiting from a strong customer base in the U.S. and more favorable economic conditions (i.e., lower energy prices).

As of October, the U.S. imports more goods from Mexico than from China, which includes Chinese companies moving to Mexico to avoid (future) tariffs.

In the U.S., this trend has led to massive spending growth on manufacturing construction, as new buildings are needed for mega-projects like semiconductor production, warehouses, and everything related to this re-shoring and de-risking trend.

In the case of STAG, the company benefits from mega site projects. 30% of its portfolio is located within a 60-mile radius of such projects.

With that said, the industrial market is large, which means it is still very dependent on macroeconomic trends.

According to Wells Fargo's 3Q23 commercial real estate report, the industrial real estate sector faces a dynamic landscape shaped by evolving economic conditions.

While the broader commercial real estate market experiences softening conditions, industrial properties have encountered unique challenges and opportunities in the third quarter of 2023.

Despite a considerable downshift in demand, the industrial market maintained positive momentum with 33.5 million square feet of net absorption in Q3.

This signifies a moderation in demand compared to previous years but shows resilience amidst economic uncertainties.

Moreover, a notable development in Q3 was the influx of new industrial supply, marking the largest increase since at least 2001.

The 132 million square feet of new projects entering the market reflect the impact of industrial construction efforts in recent years.

However, a subsequent decline in starts is anticipated, which signals a potential slowdown in future deliveries, which bodes well for pricing.

The industrial vacancy rate climbed to 5.1% in Q3, aligning with pre-pandemic levels.

All things considered, the industrial real estate sector has demonstrated resilience in the face of economic uncertainties, maintaining positive absorption and managing supply dynamics.

How Attractive Is STAG?

In light of challenges and headwinds, STAG's industrial leasing activity is on track for one of the best years on record, benefiting from the aforementioned secular tailwinds such as nearshoring, onshoring, and e-commerce.

However, market rent growth has normalized due to a changing landscape, which was confirmed by the Wells Fargo report.

Deliveries in 2023 are projected to be 3% of overall industrial stock, contributing to a 4.4% national vacancy rate by year-end.

Despite this, strong conditions are indicated, and STAG expects high single-digit market rent growth in its portfolio for 2023 and mid-single-digit growth for 2024.

Furthermore, STAG reported record-high cash and GAAP leasing spreads in the third quarter.

By October 24, 98% of expected 2023 leasing was achieved with 30.1% cash leasing spreads. For 2024, 37% of leasing (5 million sq ft) achieved 30% cash re-leasing spreads.

This is good news for rent growth in the quarters and years ahead.

Adding to that, in the third quarter of 2023, the company reported that Core FFO (funds from operations) per share was $0.59, which is a 3.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

The Core FFO includes a $900,000 settlement with a former tenant, contributing an additional $0.01 to the quarter's Core FFO.

Cash available for distribution for the quarter came in at $96.8 million, with a retained cash flow of $71.4 million after dividends paid through September 30

In other words, its dividend was well-covered.

Speaking of its dividend:

STAG has a 3.7% yield, which is based on a $0.1225 per share per month dividend.

The dividend is protected by a 73% adjusted FFO payout ratio.

The five-year dividend CAGR is just 0.7%.

The low dividend growth rate is a turnoff, but it did not keep the company from outperforming its peers, as I showed at the start of this article.

Please note that the company did not cut its dividend in 2013. Back then, it went from a quarterly to a monthly distribution.

The dividend is also protected by a healthy balance sheet.

As of the third quarter, leverage was reported just below the low end of the guidance range, with net debt to annualized run rate adjusted EBITDA at 4.9x. Liquidity as of the third quarter stands at $683 million.

The company has barely any maturities before 2025 and the benefit of 87% fixed-rate debt.

The total weighted average interest rate on its debt is 3.7%, with a weighted average maturity of 4.5 years.

It has an investment-grade rating from both Fitch and Moody's.

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation

Despite industry struggles, the company's strong execution has led to higher guidance.

As of the third quarter, the guidance for Core FFO per share has been adjusted upwards to a range of $2.26 to $2.28 per share, indicating an increase to the midpoint by $0.02.

When it comes to adjusted FFO, analysts (not the company) expect:

6% growth in 2023.

3% growth in 2024.

7% growth in 2025.

These numbers can also be found in the chart below.

On top of that:

STAG is trading at a blended P/AFFO multiple of 19.7x.

The long-term normalized valuation multiple is 16.4x.

A return to its normalized valuation by incorporation of expected AFFO growth would result in a fair price target of roughly $36, which is below its current price of $39. Including dividends, the total return of the next few years is expected to be subdued. The current consensus price target is $37.60.

Although I believe that STAG could return more than 0% through 2025, I am not a fan of the risk/reward after the recent stock price surge.

If I were an investor in this company, I would sit tight to add more exposure once the stock drops a bit.

At this price, I would prefer higher-yielding alternatives and cash to wait for buying opportunities.

That said, on a longer-term basis, I remain bullish on STAG and believe it has the ability to keep outperforming its real estate peers.

Takeaway

Dividend into STAG Industrial reveals an impressive player in industrial real estate, standing out with a $7 billion market cap and a 3.7% yield.

Positioned strategically with close to 570 buildings covering 112 million square feet, STAG's emphasis on Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets and multi-tenant agreements mitigates operational risks.

Noteworthy is its alignment with the U.S. trend of economic re-shoring, allowing the company to capitalize on the surge in manufacturing construction.

Not only does it show resilience amid economic uncertainties, but the company also excels with high single-digit market rent growth and record-high leasing spreads.

Despite caution about its current valuation, STAG's unique positioning makes it a compelling long-term performer in the industrial real estate landscape.