Araya Doheny

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is a Lausanne, Switzerland-based multinational manufacturer of computer peripherals and software. The company produces retain technology products including, mice, microphones, keyboards, webcams, etc.

Logitech Q2'24 Presentation

Through these activities, Logitech reported Q2'24- which is Logitech's equivalent of the trailing quarter- net sales of $1.057bn- a 9% YoY decline, alongside a gross margin of 42%- up 3.4%- and an operating cash flow of $223mn.

Introduction

Although Logitech services a wide range of computer peripheral products and associated software, the company remains at the mercy of highly elastic consumer demands, given the discretionary status of such products. To that end, as a leader in the space, Logitech stands to benefit extensively from the 7.68% projected CAGR from 2022-2027, with the computer peripheral market size growing to $55.18bn by 2027.

Technavio Computer Peripherals (PC) Market Analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa - US, Canada, China, Japan, UK - Size and Forecast 2023-2027

As such, although Logitech is positioned for growth and maintains a solid product pipeline and portfolio, the company's overvaluation leads me to rate Logitech a 'hold'.

Valuation & Financials

Trailing Year Performance

In the TTM period, Logitech's stock- up 51.95%- has seen growth in line with the technology industry, as represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK)- up 54.47%- and outperforming the wider market, as represented by the S&P500 (SPY)- up 23.96%.

Logitech (Dark Blue) vs Industry and Market (TradingView)

Since the demand for the technology industry and Logitech's products are discretionary items, they depend upon the purchasing power of consumers to support profitability and, thus share price. With central banks indicating a more lax position around rates going forward, as well as inflation generally subsiding, the market has been pricing in positive monetary developments for Logitech and the tech industry at large.

Comparable Companies

Logitech is the leader among public computer peripherals firms- with other major competitors such as Razer and Alienware/Dell (DELL) either being private or significantly larger. As such, I chose to compare Logitech to other similarly-sized computer product companies, although some of them may manufacture computer components rather than peripherals. This group includes the Fremont, California-based computer component and peripherals company, Corsair Gaming (CRSR), the Fremont, California-based data storage company, Seagate Technology Holdings (STX), the San Jose, California-based computer drive and data storage company, Western Digital Corporation (WDC), and the San Jose, California-based server manufacturer and server software developer, Super Micro Computer Incorporated (SMCI).

As demonstrated above, despite its growth, Logitech has seen the second-poorest price action among peers. Despite this poorer price action, I believe Logitech has approached its fair value and has limited medium-term upside, especially when assessing the firm on a multiples basis.

For instance, the firm maintains the second-highest trailing and forward P/E, alongside the highest P/S, second-highest P/CF, and joint-highest P/B. This demonstrates an overvaluation of Logitech across all three financial statements.

On the other hand, Logitech does promise strength in its growth capabilities, with second-best trailing 5Y revenue growth, best-in-class earnings growth, second-best ROE, and second-best ROA. Additionally, with the lowest debt/equity of the group, the firm maintains ample reinvestment opportunities.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow valuation, at its base case, the net present value of Logitech is $92.42, meaning, at its current price of $95.04, the stock is overvalued by ~3%.

My model, calculated over 5 years without perpetual growth built-in, assumes a discount rate of 10%, balancing Logitech's low debt levels with its higher equity risk premium. To remain conservative, I estimated a forward 5Y average revenue growth rate of 8%, reflecting the potential for rate cuts but also lower than the trailing arithmetic average of 15.70%.

Alpha Spread

Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative valuation tool is even more bearish on the stock, estimating an overvaluation of 31%, with a relative value of $65.82. However, Alpha Spread's model often ignores outliers and thus may skew up or down.

As such, taking a weighted average- weighted towards my NPV- of my NPV and Alpha Spread's relative valuation, the fair value of Logitech should be $85.78, representing a ~10% overvaluation.

Logitech is Positioned to Leverage Megatrend Tech Growth

Among Logitech's greatest operational strengths is the sheer diversity and veracity of its product lineup and upcoming pipeline. The company is able to service multiple niches, from office to education to gaming. Additionally, the firm is able to opportunistically update or remove categories based on its profitability and the extant R&D pipeline. For instance, Logitech has completely removed itself from the audio and wearables category, all the while expanding its presence in gaming, which represents a scale and margin-expanding opportunity.

Logitech Q2'24 Presentation

Through this, Logitech has extrapolated a generally positive FY2024 outlook, revising their net sales targets upwards by >$200mn and operating income estimates baseline by >$125mn. The firm also expects to pay a 12% effective tax rate in addition to spending ~$90mn on capex for the perpetuation of its excellent product lineup.

Logitech Q2'24 Presentation

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts are more negative about Logitech than me, estimating an average 1Y price target of $84.44, an 11.17% price decline.

TradingView

At the minimum projected price target of $60.91, analysts are even more bearish, predicting a 35.92% decline.

I believe this reflects the sensitivity of Logitech to consumer purchasing power, which Wall Street seems to be bearish on.

Risks & Challenges

Logitech is Highly Sensitive to Reduced Purchasing Power

As extensively discussed in this article, Logitech, as a discretionary product manufacturer, is privy to consumer wallets. And if interest rates remain sticky or increase or if inflation sees a resurgence, Logitech will see drastic downward revisions in its sales volumes. As such, investors must price in this potential. However, I believe that the market is overcautious of this risk since interest rates look to drop before H2'24.

Higher Competitive Intensity May Reduce Margins, Market Share

Even if consumers retain greater purchasing power, Logitech faces multi-sided competition, both from niche peripherals companies and much larger, deep-pocketed rivals. For instance, in gaming mice, Logitech is facing competition from smaller, but more tailored manufacturers such as Glorious, similarly-sized competitors such as Corsair and SteelSeries, and large corporations, such as Dell/Alienware, and Asus/ROG (TPE: 2357).

Conclusion

Going forward, although Logitech is ideally positioned to capitalize on the continued technologization of the economy and leisure, the company remains overvalued.