Buy Undervalued RLJ Lodging Preferred Stock And Sell Pebblebrook Preferred Stocks

Summary

  • RLJ Lodging’s Preferred “A” shares are $2.75 per share undervalued relative to the preferred stocks from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.
  • I determine this undervaluation by examining the current yields of the preferred stocks as well as the balance sheets.
  • RLJ.PR.A cannot be called at any price, and so, it has unlimited price upside.
  • I strongly recommend that those who own PEB preferred stocks sell them and buy RLJ-A, which has a better current yield, better total return prospect, and more safety.
  • I also examine the two preferred stocks of Summit Hotels, which more than confirms that RLJ-A is quite undervalued.

RLJ Lodging

RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) is a hotel REIT that owns premium-branded full-service hotels. These hotels are leased to well-known hotel management companies like Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott. They are geographically diversified with hotels in 23 states.

RLJ

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RLJ.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Article Update Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (4.29K)
If you like articles on undervalued preferred stocks and baby bonds, consider following me to get article alerts.
m
mtp
Today, 12:17 PM
Comments (179)
"RLJ.PR.A cannot be called at any price, and so, it has unlimited price upside."
- this seems misleading, there will be times when it trades at a premium to the $25 issue price, but this is not going to be a multibagger... at peak ZIRP, this topped out at just under $30.
Tim McPartland profile picture
Tim McPartland
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (599)
PST--I think you hit the nail on the head - anytime a preferred (or baby bond) has terms and conditions out of the 'ordinary' it tends to trade contrary to 'fair value' - many times these issues are convertibles such as this one.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

