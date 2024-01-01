Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2024 S&P 500 Earnings: Will Actual Q4 '23 S&P 500 EPS Match 2023's 'Upside Surprises'?

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.73K Followers

Summary

  • The forward 4-quarter estimate (FFQE) ended 2023 at $234.60, versus the $235.77 from mid-Dec ’23.
  • The P/E on the forward estimate is 20.3x versus the 20x from mid-December ’23.
  • The S&P 500 earnings yield (EY) has settled in the last three weeks at 5% or lower.

Finance and money technology background concept of business prosperity and asset

Ralf Hahn

The IBES data by Refinitiv data, meaning the “This Week in Earnings” or the “Earnings Scorecard” reports were never sent out to subscribers last week, which may have been by design, since almost no companies reported earnings last week, hence, this blog is using the 12/22/23

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.73K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WBA--
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.