Medical Properties Trust: My Biggest Loser In 2023 (Rating Downgrade)

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REIT holdings have performed well recently, with attractive valuations and strong returns.
  • Medical Properties Trust is an exception. This is my worst stock in 2023.
  • In this article, I provide four reasons why I'm not buying.
Concept of living in a small house and wanting to move to something bigger

mikkelwilliam/E+ via Getty Images

The last few weeks have been great for “most” of my REIT holding, thanks in large part to the first leg of the so-called REIT Rally, as I explained a few weeks ago,

Recent share

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
114.9K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (35)

w
wkcollier
Today, 8:59 AM
Comments (13)
I would add a 5th - management.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 9:03 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@wkcollier Thanks and happy new year!
Geloo profile picture
Geloo
Today, 8:50 AM
Comments (774)
For me, may as well hold. As mentioned, small % of portfolio.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@Geloo Thanks for sharing. Good luck and happy new year!
Anthonyhai2003 profile picture
Anthonyhai2003
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments (1.85K)
The recovery of this dog, is probably going to be beyond 2030...... With only 2% of it in my portfolio, I will wait it out.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@Anthonyhai2003 Thanks for sharing. Happy new year!
ChristopherSmith profile picture
ChristopherSmith
Today, 8:36 AM
Comments (1.16K)
Excellent article and advice. I’m holding. Nothing wrong with holding one bottom feeder and continuing to hope…..
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@ChristopherSmith Thank you and happy new year!
mookdoc profile picture
mookdoc
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (3.07K)
Fair acknowledgements from B.T.
I will use this as my final impetus to BUY! This is absolutely now the buying time folks!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@mookdoc Thanks for sharing.... good luck and happy SWAN investing!
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Today, 8:21 AM
Comments (28.57K)
Ugly is my term for MPW, I removed it from my just "bad" investment list.
No longer a speculation, but just holding on like you are, but its an Ugly Hold.
Glad to say its not killing the portfolio as I have a tiny small 0.5% weighting on it, but still.... Thanks for sharing your reasoning for the hold, its important to have concerns but still believe it can go back to just "bad" for awhile again and perhaps even hit Good in a few years. Patience is needed "badly" for MPW.
Best Always, Rose:))
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:25 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@RoseNose HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Looking forward to your wonderful words of wisdom in 2024.

It's gonna be an interesting year.......

Happy SWAN Investing!
J
Jennev98
Today, 8:09 AM
Comments (692)
Thanks Brad for the article and confession. MPW got to a lot us last year. I too am sticking with my under water position as I can tolerate the risk in my portfolio. I’m DRIPing the attractive dividend and have a two year horizon for recouping some of my loses. Your fellow SA writer, Matt D. wrote an article today summarizing the positives for MPW going forward and it’s good to see them laid out without being covered up with all the ugliness of the past year. The picture looks just a little prettier when looked at from this angle.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@Jennev98 Thanks for sharing. I'm hopeful to get another CEO interview in Q1-24. As always, thank you for the opportunity to be of service.

Happy New Year!
n
nyle alexla
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (829)
Could you please write about tslx?
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:21 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@nyle alexla Yes. I just added to the list. Happy new year!
D
Divinvst60
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (210)
I like this article a lot. Reconfirmed what I believed after reading many other articles. I did add at a little about a month ago to try to reduce the cb. My stake is higher than I would like it to be at approx 3.8% ,especially in this one, I guess I was hopeful that it would turn around . Decisions need to be made.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@Divinvst60 Good luck and thanks for sharing. Happy new year!
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 7:43 AM
Comments (1.73K)
Thanks, Brad… a thoughtful retrospective assessment, and some good nuggets for new investors… and those of us who, in spite of knowing better, occasionally choose the crow entree! Happy NY!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@Spanishmoss Welcome to the "crow club". Happy new year and all the best!
g
goldtein
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (612)
I'm at the bottom of the sea, I bought in 9, but fortunately I have backs to wait the whole year 24 and 25 and reduce the loss as much as possible, Greed played a trick on me
J
Jennev98
Today, 7:48 AM
Comments (692)
@goldtein you got watch that Greed fellow, he’s got me a time or two also. He paints the rosiest pictures but he uses disappearing ink!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:48 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@goldtein my basis is around $9 too. Thanks for sharing and happy new year!
M
Mike-SC
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (533)
Great article Brad - thanks. I was waiting for this one. I will continue to hold. My position is less than 1% of my overall portfolio. It's clearly speculative at this point. I added a couple times on the way down and lowered my basis...but it very well may have been good money chasing bad.

Maybe a solid managenment group will buy them at a bargain basement price and turn them around in the next 5 to 10 years....
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@Mike-SC Thank you. Happy new year and all the best!
P
PardonMyFrench
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (65)
I own mpw for a few years but decided to sell when it dropped below $12. No money lost but not gain either, except for the dividend received in between. I do not regret selling this one.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@PardonMyFrench As far as I'm concerned "breaking even" is winning. Thanks for sharing and happy new year!
R
Rick Rocket
Today, 7:23 AM
Comments (234)
Mine too
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@Rick Rocket Thanks for sharing. Happy new year and all the best!
Lt. Columbo profile picture
Lt. Columbo
Today, 7:22 AM
Comments (948)
Some stocks are just losers like some people!!!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@Lt. Columbo ...one way to protect yourself from stupidity is to own more winners than losers... that's what I call Intelligent REIT Investing!

Happy New Year!
Lt. Columbo profile picture
Lt. Columbo
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (948)
@Brad Thomas i lost a-lot on mpw but I bought Realty O and I am happy with it
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@Lt. Columbo Me too.... O is my top holding. Happy new year!
R
Rodentsoft
Today, 7:19 AM
Comments (83)
I appreciate your honest take on MPW. Happy New Year, may you prosper in 2024.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:43 AM
Comments (77.1K)
@Rodentsoft You're welcome.

Happy new year and all the best!
